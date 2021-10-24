Organized migrant caravan heads for US, overtaking Mexican forces





A massive and organized migrant caravan is en route from southern Mexico to the United States and has already passed through the blockade of Mexican forces trying to prevent it from reaching the US-Mexico border.

Organizers told Fox News there were more than 2,000 migrants in the caravan, departing from Tapachula, Mexico, some carrying US flags and signs bearing President Bidens’ name. Tapachula is located in the south of the country on the border with Guatemala.

The caravan is not just a group of migrants coming together, the organizers required migrants who wanted to join the caravan to register with a QR code on their phone or a web link to participate.

Within hours, the flood of migrants encountered a wall of Mexican interior police wearing protective gear and brandishing shields. But security did not hold, as migrants forced their way through the blockade and continued on their way to attempt to enter the interior of the United States.

Customs and border protection announced on Friday that there had been more than 1.7 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2021, breaking records. In addition, there were over 192,000 meetings in September alone, a slight decrease from the more than 200,000 seen in July and August, but a sign that the border crisis that plagued the Biden administration is far away. to be completed. The administration also had to deal with a massive wave of Haitian migrants in September and fears more waves are underway.

The Biden administration has blamed root causes like poverty, corruption, and violence in Central America elsewhere and pledged massive investments of taxpayer dollars in an attempt to tackle those root causes.

“Money won’t solve the problem, throwing it at governments like Mexico where they send people from the southern border to the northern border is not the solution,” organizer Irineo Mujica said. “They should give them papers here, they should give them the opportunity to work here.”

“Because a lot of them don’t want to go to the United States, but the Biden administration, with this administration, it’s like pulling them like cattle,” he said.

Republicans, meanwhile, pointed to the rapid rollback of Trump-era border policies by the Biden administration, particularly the end of Migrant Protection Protocols (MPPs) that kept migrants in Mexico while their cases were pending. heard.

The Biden administration is now reinstating the MPP after a court order forced it to do so – but stressed that it was also trying to end the program via a new memo.

President Biden was asked this week why he had not gone to the border in the midst of the crisis. Biden said he had “been there before” but admitted “I guess I should come down”.

However, the White House could later point to a border crossing that Biden took during the 2008 election campaign as evidence that Biden had in fact gone to the border.

