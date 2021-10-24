Medicinal maggots made by Bridgend and sold across the UK





Tucked away in a naive industrial estate in South Wales, this lab is a revolutionary lab with the ability to save lives and limbs every day.

Bridgend’s BioMonde specializes in the manufacture of sterile larvae known as maggots that can be used to treat chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, pressure sores, burns and hematomas, with results within four days.

BioMonde has partnered with a sister branch in Germany to supply larval therapy to the NHS, private hospitals and pharmacies.

CEO Gareth Kempson explained: “Dr Steve Thomas pioneered the use of Larval Therapy in England at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend in the late 1990s. As demand for Larval Therapy products increased, BioMonde was spun off from the NHS as a commercial entity. Shortly after.”

Daniel Morris of Rhondda is a Research and Development Manager at BioMonde (Image: WalesOnline/Rob Browne). BioMonde opened as a derivative of the NHS service pioneered in Bridgend (Image: WalesOnline/Rob Browne).

This treatment, called larval therapy, works because of the maggots’ ability to feed on dead tissue. Maggots secrete proteolytic enzymes that allow larvae to liquefy and drink decaying tissue, leaving healthy tissue completely untouched.

Larval Therapy was introduced in the 1990s as a safe alternative to antibiotics. The larvae are placed inside a heat-sealed “BioBag”, allowing them to remain contained within the dressing without roaming freely within the wound.

The Bridgend manufacturing facility is self-sufficient in producing the green disease flies and eggs needed for the process.

Daniel Morris, Research and Development Manager, explains: “Each fly cage contains about 600 flies, with 300 males and 300 females in a 50/50 ratio. Each cage contains a specially formulated diet containing all the nutrients needed to support fly development .Optimal egg yield.

Micah Flores, an entomologist and research and development manager, identifies the sexes of flies. He explained that flies use the space between their eyes to be gendered, with the male’s eyes nearly touching and the females more segregated.

Texan-based ecologist Micah Flores is also a research and development manager and helps with gender segregation in Paris (Image: WalesOnline/Rob Browne).

Daniel added: “The eggs are collected from flies at 3-4 weeks of age, where females are most productive.”

“Fly colonies are maintained in stringent environmental conditions, and they manage temperature, humidity and light cycles to ensure that the fly’s life cycle and egg-laying cycle closely align with the production schedule.”

Then, as the eggs grow and hatch, they go through several stages of sterilization and testing. Daniel explained: “As the eggs go through the production process, the environment in which they are processed is gradually controlled. Eventually, larvae with no detectable microbial contamination are administered to the BioBags in a sterile environment. This environment is combined with good manufacturing. Through practice and skilled workers, We can produce high-quality medical products.”

Samples are taken from every batch to ensure that the maggots are sterile and as safe as possible for use in treatment.

“The eggs of the larvae of Lucilia sericata are very hard and hardy. The larvae receive a series of strong disinfectants that allow them to survive even after disinfection.”

Maggots are secret proteolytic enzymes that allow larvae to liquefy and drink decaying tissue (Image: WalesOnline/Rob Browne)

Larva bags are custom made based on wound size, and some bags contain up to 400 maggots. The bag is then heat-sealed, safely transported to the place Daniel added, and attached to a “normal” patient within 24 hours.

Marketing Director Katy Nichell explained that misunderstanding is one of the biggest barriers facing BioMonde.

She said, “We’re also trying to help people understand that it’s natural. That’s how we learned about it. That’s why we do what we do. Because we’ve seen maggots in wounds and hundreds of years, learned for thousands of years.”

Clinical Support Manager Vicky Phillips educates and advises clinicians and while some clinicians like this treatment, others are hesitant to try it, but return soon after seeing the results.

“The conversation about amputation prevention and biofilm formation is a very hot topic in wound care right now, but what clinicians don’t realize is that larvae can be a suitable first-line treatment option for chronic wounds and can certainly help,” she said. In this case.”

“Of course, clinicians may not have known that larval treatment was a viable option for them, and they could have been posthumous for months or years before witnessing the amazing treatment actually taking place.

“For clinicians new to larvae, we always talk through any preconceived notions they may have, so we can effectively discuss this issue with our patients and help ensure the best results.”

Larvae feed on decaying tissue without touching healthy tissue (Image: BioMonde).

Although the team will not be able to see first-hand the results of larval treatment, Gareth Kempson says he is very pleased to know how his team is helping to improve the quality of life for patients across the UK.

Patients are actually at the heart of BioMonde and are the cause of everything we do. The stories and journeys of these truly astonishing individuals who face unprecedented challenges due to chronic wounds give us purpose as a company every day.

The fact that our Larval Therapy products help improve the quality of life of our patients is fantastic.

