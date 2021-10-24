Biden administration allows private groups to sponsor Afghan evacuees





The Biden administration is expected to unveil a program on Monday that would allow groups of individuals to sponsor Afghan evacuees and help them resettle in communities across the United States, three sources familiar with the plan told CBS News.

Under the new program, groups of at least five people could apply to become “sponsorship circles” that would be responsible for helping evacuated Afghans obtain housing, basic necessities, financial support, legal advice and medical services for at least 90 days, according to a presentation outlining the plan.

The sponsorship program would serve as an alternative to the traditional refugee resettlement process overseen by nine national agencies and their local affiliates, which facilitate the American integration of immigrants fleeing violence and war around the world.

Private sponsorship groups would also be responsible for enrolling Afghan children in American schools; help adults find employment; help families with English translation; and ensure that evacuees can access government programs designed to help newly arrived refugees.

The Sponsor Circle Program will be a joint initiative of the State Department and the Community Sponsorship Hub, a non-governmental organization that will oversee online applications from potential sponsors, a source familiar with the effort told CBS News. The hub will connect sponsors and Afghan families.

Potential sponsors would be required to pass screenings; take online training; commit to fundraising for their efforts; develop a resettlement plan for Afghan families; and sign an agreement committing to support evacuees for at least 90 days.

Matthew La Corte, an immigration policy analyst at the libertarian-leaning Niskanen Center, said a private sponsorship process for evacuated Afghans would enjoy bipartisan support and allow veterans groups, academic communities, diaspora organizations and other private entities to directly assist resettlement efforts.

“This is precisely why this is the perfect time to launch private sponsorship, recognizing the needs of refugees, the limitations of resettlement agencies and the reach of individuals, congregations, philanthropists, businesses and foundations seeking direct sponsorship opportunities, ”La Corte wrote in an essay last month.

It is not known how much money the groups would need to raise in order to be able to sponsor an Afghan family.

The pilot “circle of sponsorship” project for Afghans brought to the United States following the Taliban takeover of their country could pave the way for a broader private sponsorship program for refugees, than the administration Biden has previously said he wants to implement this exercise.

“The State Department, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, is developing a pilot private sponsorship program that it plans to launch in early 2022,” the administration said in its annual report on refugees at Congress last month.

Refugee advocates have long called for a U.S. initiative that mirrors Canada’s popular private refugee sponsorship program, saying individuals and groups can help the government resettle more immigrants eligible for humanitarian protection.

As of the start of the week, around 68,000 evacuees had arrived in the United States since August 17, according to data from the Department of Homeland Security. Due to the frantic nature of the evacuations from Kabul, most entered the country through a humanitarian immigration process known as parole, and not as visa holders or traditional refugees.

About 55,000 evacuated Afghans remain at eight US military sites, where they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and other diseases, along with immigration documents.

Government officials and resettlement agencies have made efforts to place evacuees in communities that can accommodate them. A major hurdle has been the limited availability of affordable housing in places where many evacuees have family ties, including northern California and the suburbs of Washington, DC.

To address this housing shortage, the Biden administration recently allowed resettlement groups to place Afghans with family members living in the United States and outside the typical 100-mile radius of a local resettlement office. , a senior US official told CBS News.

It is also working to identify short-term housing options in popular destinations and encourage evacuees to settle in states like Oklahoma, the official added.

A source close to the private sponsorship process said the new program would also increase “the capacity to resettle incoming Afghans.”

Natalie Brand contributed to this report.

