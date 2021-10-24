September was the deadliest pandemic month in Alaska. Here’s what that might tell us about the future of COVID-19 in the state.





Visit Healthcare operates a vaccination site near the Dimond Center ice rink in Anchorage. Photographed August 23, 2021 (Bill Roth / DNA)

In Alaska, at least one death from COVID-19 but usually two or more, and up to 10 have been reported for each day in September, according to state data.

It was the deadliest month in the pandemic so far, with 138 dead.

September 2021 broke records on several other fronts, including the number of COVID-positive patients in Alaskan hospitals and the number of daily cases. Hospitalizations and the high number of cases continued into October.

Health experts say the darkest, darkest weeks of the pandemic may teach us that without more vaccinations and preventive measures, the potential for a continued surge or a new one persists, and the toll The deadly pandemic will likely continue until cases decrease.

Vaccines proven to reduce the likelihood of serious illness, hospitalization and death from the virus have been widely available in the state for months. Local clinics and pharmacies have offered the preventative vaccine free, daily, for much of this year.

But states’ immunization progress has slowed. On the first day of September, 61.3% of Alaskans over 12 received their first dose of the vaccine. Right now, that number stands at 64.5%, increasing just over three percentage points.

In a weekly report, state health officials said cases were leveling off in several communities. In Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, health officials wrote, there is no clear evidence of an upward or downward trajectory.

Regardless of the trajectories, intense community transmission continues to occur and causes significant disease, death and demand on the health system, they wrote.

Janet Johnston, a former Anchorage Department of Health epidemiologist, said until more people are vaccinated, the coronavirus will continue to spread.

Would continue to see high rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Johnston said. In some ways, it feels like, unfortunately, history has not changed the behavior of the virus. It’s more transmissible, but it’s still transmitted the same way.

[Alaska reports 6 deaths, 877 cases Friday as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain near record level]

And while the virus continues to spread at a high rate in Alaska and the rest of the world, there is a chance that it will mutate, she said. Given the amount of virus that is spreading, Johnston said, it’s hard to believe that there won’t be more serious mutations in the future beyond the current delta variant.

Which, again, is why we need to get people vaccinated and count the cases so that we have less transmission of the virus, Johnston said.

Given the scale of the case rates, it’s no surprise the state has had so many deaths, said Dr Benjamin Westley, who treats COVID-19 patients in Anchorage. Hospitalizations can last for weeks after a person becomes ill, and deaths can be delayed by a month or two.

September has been a bad month, and unfortunately I think people can expect the next two months to have quite a high number of deaths compared to what they were used to, Westley said.

Resident and non-resident COVID-19 deaths per week. (Screenshot of Alaska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard)

There are a lot of viruses circulating in the state right now. And the virus is particularly bad for those who are not vaccinated, he said.

There is no way to avoid death when so many unvaccinated people contract COVID, Westley said.

States were mainly able to prevent a large number of deaths compared to other states due to its relatively younger population, hospitals that were not extremely full, and lack of large nursing homes. But that will likely change, Westley said.

Obviously, our death rate among other states is going to increase, he said. You can’t have more COVID than any other state for three or four weeks without expecting deaths to increase.

Anchors recently passed an ordinance requiring masks in indoor public spaces could help bring down the number of COVID-19. With this type of mitigation occurring in the state’s largest city, cases are expected to start declining over the next week, according to Westley.

There are several exceptions to the Anchorages Emergency Masks Ordinance. Many companies as well as the city manager of the city have highlighted these exclusions to employees and / or customers, and questions remain as to how the ordinance will be enforced. Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration have opposed the mask mandate, and the City Managers’ Office is responsible for handling complaints about violations of the Mask Ordinance.

In response to a question about the city’s health services plans for the coming months of the pandemic, Bronson spokesman Corey Allen Young said in an email that the service will continue to test, vaccinate and strongly encourage treatment with monoclonal antibodies, as well as strongly encourage pharmacological non-attenuation.

As we’ve seen, the Delta variant is too unpredictable, Young said.

September’s COVID-19 cases overwhelmed hospitals, a situation the state had largely avoided for many months in previous outbreaks, said Dr. Tom Hennessy, an affiliate faculty member at the University of Alaska Anchorage and former director of the CDC’s Arctic Investigations program.

It’s been a really tough stretch, and it’s pretty clear it wasn’t over yet, he said.

Although it appears that cases have plateaued, they are leveling off at a very high level, which Hennessy says is disheartening given the effectiveness of the vaccines and what we know about the virus. The Alaskans could have made better use of these tools earlier this summer to help mitigate the push, he said.

The state failed to meet its goal of high immunization levels by the start of the outbreak in early July, with only half of eligible Alaskans having been vaccinated.

It was not enough. This has left much of the population vulnerable to this new strain, Hennessy said.

Many proven pandemic prevention measures have fallen into disuse. People weren’t masking or social distancing like they were earlier in the pandemic.

It seemed like we had forgotten the lessons we had learned in the first year of the pandemic and were just tired or people were just frustrated, or just ignored what we had learned, he said. .

It brought Alaska to where we are now.

What does all of this mean for the future? It’s hard to predict, Hennessy said, but I think one of the things is pretty clear is that at the population level, we are still vulnerable in Alaska.

Vaccination levels are not high enough to stop the spread of the virus. This summer has shown that a large portion of unvaccinated states are spreading the virus, he said.

And were still in that position, Hennessy said.

Even assuming that some of the unvaccinated people now have natural immunity to the recent outbreak, Hennessy said there are still enough people without immunity to continue the current outbreak or create another if people don’t take it. no measures to stop the spread.

I think this is a huge opportunity for Alaska, he said, to see if we can get to the point where we can protect ourselves when we have the tools to do so.

