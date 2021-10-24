Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Rishi Sunak Invests Billions in NHS Digitization

Rishi Sunak is gearing up to announce an additional multi-billion-pound boost to the NHS following the 36-billion package already announced last month, The Telegraph may reveal.

The minister is expected to use this week’s budget report to announce an approximately 5 billion increase in the health services capital budget, after Sajid Javid revealed that one in ten trusts is still running on paper. based system. Read the full story.

2. Prime Minister implicated in the failure to cut the business interest rate in the Ministry of Finance’s budget

Rishi Sunak is at the center of a cabinet debate over the Treasury’s failure to cut interest rates despite an overtly conservative manifesto.

A senior minister complained that the prime minister appears to have been arrested by the Treasury, known for systematically opposing tax reforms, as the budget was found not to deliver on the Conservative party’s promises to reduce the tax burden on businesses by cutting taxes. business rates. Read the full story.

3. Get the booster jab to save Christmas. The UK has urged as the country faces the Covid crisis.

The NHS’s chief doctor has urged those who deserve the Covid-19 booster jab to accept the offer to protect the freedom we all have and the protection of Christmas.

Professor Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, wrote in The Telegraph that the freedom we all enjoy today is a direct result of patients’ willingness to come forward for the jab. Read the full story.

4. The Queen will join the public visits of other royalty in case of future health threats.

The Queen will accompany one of her children or grandchildren when she appears in public in the future so that she doesn’t disappoint the public at the last minute if future health problems arise.

The Queen, who canceled her trip to Northern Ireland on orders from her doctor this week, will be joined by colleagues or other members of the royal family who can intervene in the encroachment if she needs help. Read the full story.

5. Armorer, 24, was ‘not sure’ if she was ready for a movie set role in an Alec Baldwin film

A 24-year-old armor knight on the set, where Alec Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer, suggested she was “nervous” about taking on such a role months before the tragic film began.

Mr. Baldwin was unwittingly handed a loaded gun on the set of the western film Rust, a chaos as staff left for safety concerns. Read the full story.

