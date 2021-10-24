UK rule change to require travelers to use Covid lateral flow test instead of PCR





Coronavirus regulations will be relaxed for fully vaccinated vacationers, which the UK government describes will be a huge boon to the travel industry.

People arriving in the UK from countries not on the Red List who were fully vaccinated starting at 4am on Sunday and in time for the semi-annual break can use the lateral flow test instead of the more expensive PCR version on Day 2 or earlier.

NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests are not available for international travel, so lateral flow tests for international travel must be purchased from a private provider.

Reservations for the lateral flow test started on Friday and are available for purchase through private providers listed on GOV.UK.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 25 providers on the government website and prices range from 19 to 39.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) said passengers should send photos of their test results to a private provider. Failure to do so could result in a fine of 10 million won.

Anyone who tests positive should undergo a free NHS-confirmed PCR test and isolate.

Anyone traveling to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the Isle of Channel or the Isle of Man within 10 days of arrival in England must follow the inspection and quarantine rules of that place.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said eligible travelers who received the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine could benefit from a cheaper and faster lateral flow test.

This is a huge boost to the travel industry and the public. It makes it easier and cheaper for people to book vacations and travel abroad. This is possible because of our amazing antivirus program,” he said.

Sajid Zabid

Anyone who tests positive should be tested for PCR, and if positive, the gene can be sequenced to identify the mutation and help fight the virus.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the rule change would give passengers more choice and faster results in time for the chaotic semi-annual holiday season.

The success of our vaccination programs has made this transition possible, providing the industry and consumers with much-needed support.

