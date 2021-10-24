Austin teenager races alongside Formula 1 at United States Grand Prix





AUSTIN (KXAN) – You can pay a lot of money to sit in the best lap or the fanciest suite, but you still won’t get a view like 16-year-old Ryan Shehan from Austin has Formula 1 United States Grand Prix race weekend.

Shehan is racing on the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the US Formula 4 Championships. He will hit elbows with the best drivers in the sport.

“It’s amazing,” Shehan told KXAN after completing a qualifying race on Saturday afternoon. “The first time I was here (COTA), before I even started I saw a sports car race and I was like ‘yeah, this is what I want to do’.

Shehan’s dad, Doug, remembers sitting in the stands at the very spot where Shehan was racing this weekend when his young son looked up and said, “I want to be a racing driver.” Unlike most kids, he thought so and was willing to work to make it happen.

This conversation with his father at COTA led Shehan to go kart racing during his elementary school years. Last November he got the call and switched to Formula 4, which is designed to help junior drivers accelerate their progression to Formula 1.

Austin Audience

In recent years, the number of fans of open wheel racing has grown significantly. In 2019, Netflix released a documentary series called “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”. He drew attention to sports, especially in the United States.

I just watched Season 3 of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”. For # F1 fans: privileged access to pits, meetings and strategic reasoning. Superb editing of the races! For non-fans, this makes # Formula1 racing very appealing, with great storylines and lots of drama. https://t.co/2nSnh4eqoT

– Dr Alex Svigny, APR (@alexsevigny) October 17, 2021

everyone who goes to the austin race should watch an episode of formula 1: drive to survive on netflix it’s so entertaining

– ally (@iibypilots) October 21, 2021

Shehan says the rise in love for the sport is something he hopes to capitalize on as more American riders like him enter the field. And as racing in Austin becomes more popular, he hopes to have more support from local businesses and Texas fans.

“The Americans have made more progress in F1 recently,” said Shehan. “I think it’s amazing, more F1 fans means more people share my love for the sport.”

Austin native Ryan Shehan, 16, races Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas. Shehan is an F4 driver, on his way to becoming one of the Formula 1 drivers he raced with this weekend. (Photo Gavin Baker Photography) Ryan Shehan, 16, from Austin, races at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. Shehan is an F4 driver, on his way to becoming one of the Formula 1 drivers he raced with this weekend. (Photo Gavin Baker Photography) Ryan Shehan, 16, from Austin, races at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. Shehan is an F4 driver, on his way to becoming one of the Formula 1 drivers he raced with this weekend. (Photo Gavin Baker Photography) Ryan Shehan, 16, from Austin, races at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. Shehan is an F4 driver, on his way to becoming one of the Formula 1 drivers he raced with this weekend. (Photo Gavin Baker Photography)

Making Austin a hub for racing is something COTA President Bobby Epstein has been trying to do for nearly a decade. COTA opened in 2012 with an eye on F1.

“I’m sure they called us a lot of things back then, but we knew we had the right city for it,” Epstein said on Friday.

COTA says this weekend’s race is sold out. Throughout the weekend, they predict just under 400,000 people will be there.

For Shehan, this is certainly a big step, but he hopes it only gets bigger as he works towards his ultimate goal of being one of the F1 drivers that hundreds of thousands are came to see this weekend.

“You just have to go there and not really watch the crowd, but it’s cool,” Shehan said.

