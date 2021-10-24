Ian Blackford: UK government must have a ‘credible plan’ to end fossil fuel demand





IAN Blackford argued for the UK government to create a “credible plan” to reduce demand for North Sea oil and gas, eliminating the need for new fossil fuel projects.

The move comes after a UN report warned that the UK government’s strategy did not include plans to stop producing fossil fuels.

SNP’s Westminster leader declined to comment on whether the controversial new oilfield project for the Cambo oilfield west of Shetland should continue, but oil and gas as demand for fossil fuels continues continued to warn against reliance on foreign countries. income.

However, Blackford faced criticism after the SNP signaled that the oil and gas sector was the responsibility of the British government, despite its long-standing promise of “Scotland’s oil”.

According to the Scottish Government’s Independent White Paper in 2013, “The oil and gas sector has been a major part of the Scottish economy since the 1970s.”

“Independent Scotland will aim to maximize the safe production of oil and gas off the Scottish coast through a stable and predictable fiscal framework,” he added.

But Nicola Sturgeon’s party has changed its stance on oil and gas in light of the climate crisis. However, the SNP is not against allowing the development of new oil and gas projects, which angers climate activists.

In an interview with the Scottish Parliamentary Journalists’ Association, Mr Blackford stressed the need for the UK government to reduce demand for oil and gas.

He added that Boris Johnson’s leadership has “an important platform” as a host for COP26 and that “we’re not doing enough” on climate change.

“We need to see new momentum,” Blackford added.

SNP Westminster leader argued that “we must get to a position of reducing fossil fuel consumption”.

He added: “To do that, you have to deal with the demand side.

“We need to be more serious about these things. Reducing the demand for fossil fuels will put new oil and gas fields in a position where they are no longer needed.

Ian Blackford

“When Scotland doesn’t allow oil development and we have to import more and more oil, all we have to do is move the problem elsewhere. problem.

“We have to solve the problem of demand and reduce that demand. Reducing demand will negate the need for oilfield development.”

Blackford said: “I want to go to an era where there is no dependence on fossil fuels. But to do that, you need a plan you can trust.”

The UK government’s net zero plan, released last week, warns that “changes are needed in all sectors of the global economy to get rid of dirty fossil fuels”.

The strategy assumes that by 2050, when the UK becomes net-zero, “the dependence on fossil fuels will decrease significantly”.

But UK government officials expect both natural gas and oil demand to halve by 2037.

The documentation adds: “Oil and gas will continue to play an important role as we move from a fossil fuel-based economy to a clean energy-based economy.”

According to a report released by the United Nations Environment Program (Unep) and research institutes, planned production in fossil fuel-producing countries, including the UK, is 110% higher than the world can contain temperature rises. 1.5C.

Despite increasing climate action and commitment, the fossil fuel production “gap” between the country’s plans and what scientists say is necessary to curb dangerous warming has changed little since the UN’s first report on the matter in 2019. Didn’t.

A UN report warns that there are “no plans to halt production” in the UK government’s North Sea diversion deal for the offshore oil and gas sector.

The document added: “In March 2021, the UK Government will announce a North Sea diversion deal with the offshore oil and gas industry, which will not halt the country’s exploration or production of fossil fuels.”

Scottish Conservative party energy and transport spokeswoman Liam Kerr accused the SNP in 2014 of “effectively abandoning the North Sea industry to appease its Green Coalition partners”, claiming that “oil and gas would fund independence”.

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr

“The UK needs energy security while still managing high consumer demand for oil and gas,” he said.

“The £16 billion North Sea conversion agreement to decarbonize the energy sector takes the UK government one step further to support 100,000 jobs and the economy as it moves away from oil and gas.

In contrast, the SNP has only come up with warm words to help fulfill its climate obligations.”

Alba Westminster Leader Neale Hanvey said:

Alba’s Neil Hanby

“Scotland’s vast energy potential can be transformed into a zero-carbon future in many ways, but economic prosperity will never be achieved if we abandon our skilled workforce.

“It seems the SNP, the Greens and the Conservatives are working with the gloves on, determined to destroy the great potential of our energy sector. Scotland deserves much better treatment than this betrayal.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19667867.ian-blackford-uk-government-must-draw-credible-plan-end-fossil-fuel-demand/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

