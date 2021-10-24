Time, TV channel, weather, live broadcast





There are six rounds left in the 2021 title fight, and Red Bull heads to the United States Grand Prix in desperate need of an answer at Mercedes.

In a thrilling title battle that fluctuated between the two rivals, Mercedes struck the final blow with a dominant performance in Turkey.

Valtteri Bottas took the checkered flag comfortably, and without fierce defense from Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda before, Lewis Hamilton might have recovered from his fall of 10 places on the podium, if not victory.

What is certain, Red Bull is concerned about Mercedes’ blazing straight-line pace, so they desperately need a solid performance on the Circuit of the Americas to allay any end-of-season nervousness in their title bids.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 US Grand Prix …

When is the 2021 United States Grand Prix?

Practice 1: Friday 22 October 1130-1230 (1730-1830 UK time) Practice 2: Friday 22 October 3:00 pm-4:00pm (2100-2200 UK time) Practice 3: Saturday 23 October 1:00 pm-1400 (1900-2000 UK time) Qualifications : Saturday 23 October 1600 (UK time 2200) Race: Sunday 24 October 1400 (UK time 2000)

Where is the 2021 United States Grand Prix taking place?

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has been on the Formula 1 calendar for nearly a decade, and the 3,426-mile counterclockwise circuit designed by Hermann Tilke was laid out with the intention of use elements from some of the most popular corners of the tracks around the world, to effectively create a “super track” in Austin.

Big Turns 3, 4, 5 and 6 are meant to replicate Turkey’s famous Maggots and Becketts section at Silverstone, while the long drag around Turns 16, 17 and 18 is meant to be a right-handed replica of Turkey’s infamous Turn 8 .

The riders enjoy the challenge of the fluid circuit with a delicate and technical final sector and, with many drops to start – especially the uphill slope to the hairpin of Turn 1 – and the track has been treated to smooth out some of the bumps. that have emerged over time, meaning drivers will likely be able to push harder this year.

With this combination, it’s no surprise that Austin has become a must-see destination for Formula 1, along with many other series.

MotoGP, IndyCar, endurance racing, GT3 and NASCAR are all some of the take-along machines on COTA, making it a versatile motorsport site all year round.

Where can I watch the 2021 US Grand Prix?

For UK viewers, every session from the start of FP1 to the end of the race can be watched on the Sky Sports pay TV channel. The live stream of their coverage can also be accessed via Now TV.

Highlights from the qualifying sessions and the race will be broadcast on the free channel Channel 4.

If you have F1 TV Pro, you can watch all of the action live from Austin. Please check if F1 TV Pro is available in your country.

Subscribers to the official F1 app can access live data throughout the race weekend and listen to radio commentary on race day.

PlanetF1 will broadcast live timing and expert commentary on each weekend session, with coverage starting 30 minutes before each practice and qualifying, and one hour before the race.

The United States Grand Prix will be televised live at the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English) Australia: Fox Sports France: Canal + Italy: Sky Sport F1 Germany: Sky Sport F1 Spain: DAZNN Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Brazil: Band Japan: DAZN

What is the starting grid for the 2021 United States Grand Prix?

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes3 Sergio Perez Red Bull4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren7 Lando Norris McLaren8 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri9 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes * 10 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri11 Esteban Ocon Alpine12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfakon Romei15 William Raacher Alfa Romei15 William Raacher Haas17 Nikita Mazepin Haas18 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin * 19 Fernando Alonso Alpine * 20 George Russell Williams *

* Engine penalties

What are the odds for the 2021 United States Grand Prix?

Here are the latest Planet Sport Bet odds on the US Grand Prix winner:

Max Verstappen – 11 / 10Lewis Hamilton – 11 / 8Sergio Perez – 12 / 1Valtteri Bottas – 28 / 1Charles Leclerc – 33 / 1Lando Norris – 66/1

(Updated October 24. Head over to Planet Sport Bet for live prices and more markets).

What is the weather forecast for the 2021 United States Grand Prix?

Although the weather can vary in Austin at this time of year, the weekends will be hot and dry throughout the year:

Friday: 30C, partly cloudy Saturday: 30C, partly cloudy, low risk of rain Sunday: 31C, partly cloudy, very slight risk of a thunderstorm

Directions to the United States Grand Prix

The official COTA website says guests are encouraged to use Waze to find the best way to get to the circuit.

Open the Waze app on Android or iOS and enter the lot you are heading towards (ex: “Lot T – COTA”). The best driving route to this parking lot will appear.

Find full official directions to individual COTA parking sections and assist cyclists here.

Which drivers won the United States Grand Prix?

This weekend will see the ninth edition of the United States Grand Prix at COTA, which has proven to be a popular addition to the Formula 1 calendar since its introduction.

It has also been a stronghold of Hamilton for most of that time, with the Briton having won five of the eight editions of the race held in Austin.

However, Finland gave us the last two winners of the race, Kimi Raikkonen and Bottas taking top honors in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Previous winners in Austin are:

2019: Valtteri Bottas2018: Kimi Raikkonen2017: Lewis Hamilton2016: Lewis Hamilton2015: Lewis Hamilton2014: Lewis Hamilton2013: Sebastian Vettel2012: Lewis Hamilton

What is the latest ranking of the F1 championship?

Drivers’ Championship

Max Verstappen – 262.5 pointsLewis Hamilton – 256.5 pointsValtteri Bottas – 177 pointsLando Norris – 145 pointsSergio Perez – 135 points

Constructors’ Championship

Mercedes – 433.5 points Red Bull – 397.5 points McLaren – 240 points Ferrari – 232.5 points Alpine – 104 points

Full rankings are available here.

Tire selection for the 2021 United States Grand Prix

As was the case at the Turkish Grand Prix, Pirelli brings the three midrange compounds to Austin: the C2, C3 and C4 tires.

This will make C2 the hard compound, C3 and medium, and C4 the soft on a track with varying requirements sector by sector.

