



Reservations for the lateral flow test started on Friday and can be purchased through private suppliers listed on GOV.UK, starting at around 22 per test. NHS testing is not available. Passengers must send photos of test results to a private provider. Failure to do so could result in a fine of 1000, and anyone who tests positive must undergo a free NHS-confirmed PCR test and isolate.

Eligible fully vaccinated passengers arriving in the UK from countries not on the UK’s Red List can get a cheaper lateral flow test instead of PCR starting today. [Sunday 24 October].

The lateral flow test should be conducted as soon as possible on the day of arrival in the UK or at the latest before the end of the second day passengers and is now available for purchase starting at a minimum of 22 from GOV.UK’s list of private providers. It is cheaper than PCR test.

NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests are not available for international travel, so lateral flow tests for international travel must be purchased from a private provider. Passengers who have already purchased a PCR for travel can continue to use the PCR, so there is no need to purchase another test.

Passengers must take a photo of the lateral flow test and reservation reference provided by the private provider and send it back for confirmation. Passengers can also book an exam on arrival in the UK which can be taken at the testing centers located at some airports. People using PCR tests for travel will report test results from the company that purchased the test.

Anyone who tests positive should isolate and undergo a confirmatory PCR test capable of sequencing the genome to help identify new variants at no additional cost to travelers. PCR tests are accessible free of charge by ordering NHS Tests and Trace vianhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119 in the usual way. Test providers should advise people to self-isolate and direct them to NHS testing and follow-up appointments. Page.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Starting today, we are delighted that eligible UK travelers who have received a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine can benefit from a cheaper lateral flow test and deliver faster results.

This massive boost to the travel industry and the public will make it easier and cheaper for people to book vacations and travel abroad, and this is possible because of our amazing vaccine program. Anyone who tests positive should be tested for PCR, and if positive, the gene can be sequenced to identify the mutation and help fight the virus.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

The change to the rules for post-arrival testing will give passengers more choice and faster results in line with many semi-annual vacations.

The success of our vaccination program has enabled us to provide industry and consumers with the support they need.

Dr Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said:

Testing and self-isolation if positive remains an important step in managing the pandemic and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in your community.

It is also important that those who test positive in the lateral flow test continue to confirm this with NHS testing and follow-up PCR when they return to the UK. In this way, we can constantly monitor for new strains and stay up-to-date on the virus.

Regular hand washing, wearing a face covering in crowded areas, including transportation ventilated areas, and getting vaccinated are simple steps we can all take to protect ourselves and those around us when traveling.

All travelers are required to fill out a passenger locator form prior to travel, including providing a test booking reference number provided by the test provider.

Anyone traveling to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the Isle of Channel or the Isle of Man within 10 days of arrival in England must follow the inspection and quarantine rules of that place.

Passengers returning from non-red destinations who have not completed approved vaccinations must complete pre-departure screening (antigen/PCR), Day 2 and Day 8 PCR testing, and 10-day self-quarantine. Option to do release testing on day 5). Vaccine programs are building defenses across the country, and booster vaccine rollouts are well underway, with more than 4 million people currently vaccinated. It’s important that eligible people get booster shots and flu shots to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS this winter.

