US worries over Israeli plans for 3,000 settler homes





The United States is “concerned” about the IDF’s intention to advance plans for 3,000 settler homes in the West Bank, including the legalization of two outposts.

This is the first large-scale advance in settler housing plans by the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria since US President Joe Biden was sworn in.

The announcement comes as media report Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is under further pressure from the United States to freeze such plans. Cabinet ministers and officials close to Bennett denied the information.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price was asked about the announcement during Friday’s press conference.

“We are concerned about the announcement of a meeting next week to advance settlement units deep in the West Bank, and believe it is essential that Israel and the Palestinian Authority refrain from unilateral measures that exacerbate tensions and undermine efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, ”Price said. “This certainly includes settlement activity, as well as the retroactive legalization of settlement outposts.”

View of the Jewish settlement of Efrat and surrounding fields, in Gush Etzion, West Bank, December 1, 2020 (credit: GERSHON ELINSON / FLASH90)

The council typically meets four times a year to advance settlement plans, but this year it has only met once, in January, to promote plans for 780 settler homes, a fraction of the amount. that he had advanced in previous years.

According to the left-wing NGO Peace Now, the Higher Planning Council advanced plans for 12,159 housing units in 2020 and advanced plans for 8,457 settler housing units in 2019.

The council was originally scheduled to meet in August to approve plans for 2,223 settler homes, before Bennett left for his first meeting with Biden.

This meeting was canceled due to a strike and has only been rescheduled now, with more homes planned.

The civil administration said it intended to discuss 30 projects involving plans for 3,144 housing units. Of these, 1,800 homes will receive final approval.

This includes plans for legalizing Mitzpe Danny outpost as a new neighborhood in Ma’aleh Mishmash settlement, and Haroeh Haivri as an educational institution, according to Peace Now. He added that his number of shots stood at 2,862, due to the double counting of some shots.

On October 31, the council is also expected to advance six projects totaling 1,303 houses for Palestinians in Area C of the West Bank, which is under IDF military and civilian control.

This includes 270 houses in the village of Al-Ma’assara in the Bethlehem region, 233 houses in Almasqufa in the Tulkarem region and 200 in Dkeika in the hills of southern Hebron.

In addition, plans for the Jenin region will be discussed for 160 houses in Abba a-Sharqiya, 170 houses in Khirbet Abdallah Younas and 270 in Bir Albasha.

Of all these, only the 170 houses of Abdullah will receive final approval. A plan for 50 Palestinian houses in Khirbet Zakariya in the Gush Etzion area has been scrapped.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/us-concerned-about-israeli-plans-for-3000-settler-homes-682913 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos