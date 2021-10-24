British police investigate banner criticizing Saudi acquisition of Newcastle football team





LONDON, UK — A banner carried by Crystal Palace supporters protesting Saudi Arabia’s takeover of Newcastle is being investigated by Metropolitan Police on racism allegations.

A graphic banner was erected before the 1-1 draw between the two teams at Selhurst Park, questioning the tests of Premier League owners and managers, and listing some of Saudi Arabia’s human rights issues.

The banner depicts a man in Saudi garb standing next to a businessman holding a blood-stained blade with a bag of money dripping with blood and a checklist with “terrorism”, “beheading” and “murder”. conducted in Saudi Arabia.

The Premier League made a 305 million ($420 million) takeover offer earlier this month, even though the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund was the main source of funding for the acquisition.

Here’s a post from the Croydon MetropolitanPoliceService official Twitter account:

“The police are evaluating the information and conducting an investigation. All allegations of racist abuse will be taken very seriously.”

pic.twitter.com/CPQINedgr9

— Ed Aaron (@ed_aarons) October 23, 2021

“The Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle deserves widespread condemnation and outrage,” Holmesdale Fanatics, a supporter of the palace, said in a statement.

“A thumbs up on this deal, with the Premier League promoting comprehensive initiatives such as the women’s match and the rainbow armband, demonstrates the overall hypocrisy of play and shows the league’s soulless agenda where profit takes precedence,” the statement said. will,” he said. .

Before the match, Newcastle overturned fans’ demands not to celebrate the takeover in an Arab-style dress.

“Those who wish to support the club by wearing culturally inspired and appropriate clothing should be free to do what they see fit,” Magpies said in a statement.

“Both the club and the new owner were not offended by the outfits worn, and we appreciate the unequivocal statement of support and acceptance of our ardent fans.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

