Zalmay Khalilzad sticks to deal with Taliban, says US should have put harder pressure on President Ghani





In his first interview since his resignation as the United States ‘chief negotiator with the Taliban, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad strongly defended the deal he had negotiated to withdraw American troops from the States’ longest war. United, but told “Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan that he opposed the current Afghan policy direction of the Biden administration.

“One of the reasons I left government is that the debate was not really as it should be based on the realities and facts of what happened, what was happening and our alternatives, ”Khalilzad told Brennan.

The longtime diplomat has refrained from directly criticizing President Biden, whom he considers a friend. However, he clarified that the withdrawal he negotiated, known as the Doha Agreement, was meant to be “conditional” rather than determined by a calendar date.

Mr Biden has publicly argued that he inherited a deal that locked him into a withdrawal date or faced the unwanted option of deploying more US troops in order to regain influence against the Taliban. The February 2020 deal was a comprehensive deal that stipulated that US troops would withdraw within 14 months (Mr Biden lowered it to 18 months), but also stated that a new Afghan government would be formed and that a ceasefire would be implemented. The Taliban have also pledged not to host al-Qaeda.

His detractors argued that he had given too much and received too little. That he was too accommodating with the Taliban. That he ignored the necessary human rights guarantees. That his attempts to negotiate a “peace deal” were little more than a diplomatic fig leaf for a withdrawal of the United States from a lost war, a war against which the American people had lost the will. policy of fighting.

Khalilzad refuted accusations that he was misled by Taliban political leaders as their fighters made significant strides on the ground.

“I don’t allow people to mislead me. I’m doing my homework,” he said. “It wasn’t Zal Khalilzad alone doing this. I had the army, intelligence, everyone with me.”

He also declined to criticize former President Trump, who hired him in 2018 to negotiate the withdrawal, and pointed out that three administrations in a row – “well above my pay level” – have decided that a withdrawal from Afghanistan was necessary because the United States was “not winning the war.” By the time Khalilzad was appointed negotiator, the Taliban had regained control or contested some 60% of the country.

“The former president asked me to negotiate our withdrawal from Afghanistan and obtain commitments from the Taliban (on) the terrorism front,” he said, referring to Mr. Trump. “It has been achieved. We are out. Our longest war is over.” He added that ending US involvement could ultimately have saved lives on a relative basis: “Fewer people are dying now in Afghanistan than then.”

Khalilzad, the US special representative for reconciliation in Afghanistan for three years and two administrations, had a strained relationship with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who regretted being excluded from US negotiations with the Taliban and was resistant to pleas. American.

In the interview, Khalilzad argued that had Ghani not left Kabul abruptly on August 15, a negotiated transition would ultimately have allowed for a more orderly transition and perhaps kept open the possibility for the United States to maintain a certain presence in Afghanistan. Ghani fled the presidential palace by helicopter, fleeing to neighboring Uzbekistan as Taliban forces entered the capital.

Khalilzad said he reached an agreement on August 14, just the day before, with the Taliban and the Afghan government to conduct a two-week negotiation to create some sort of power-sharing arrangement, but then “the president Ghani made the choice he does, it caused the forces in Kabul to disintegrate. ”

When asked if it was a diplomatic misconduct on the part of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to hold Ghani’s hand to Guiding him through the months of diplomacy leading up to the planned US withdrawal, Khalilzad was careful to avoid Pompeo’s direct blame. or Blinken.

“I believe in retrospect, my judgment is that we could have put pressure on President Ghani harder,” he admitted.

The speed at which the Afghan army and government collapsed even surprised the U.S. intelligence community, as 20 years of war culminated with desperate Afghan civilians clinging to the bellies of military planes taking off from Kabul airport. and the murder of 13 US servicemen. members and 170 Afghan civilians by an ISIS-K suicide bomber.

“I’m not saying it was an orderly withdrawal. It was an ugly and final phase. It definitely could have been a lot worse,” Khalilzad said.

Earlier this month, top U.S. military officials traced the collapse of the Afghan military to the 2020 Doha deal and claimed it fatally weakened them by hurting morale, which ultimately led to when their 20-year resistance to the Taliban had broken down. fighters.

Since the Taliban victory and the withdrawal of the United States, the Biden administration has taken hesitant steps to establish a relationship with the new government in Afghanistan and has kept much of the contact with humanitarian aid and the fight against the terrorism. In mid-October, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen led a delegation to meet with the Taliban.

When asked why he had not struck a formal deal with the Taliban with counterterrorism groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda as part of the 2020 Withdrawal Agreement, Khalilzad argued that ‘there had indeed been a framework for one comprising elements which still remain secret.

“We have a set of agreements with them – some of which have yet to be published – on what they will do on the terrorism front. We hold them accountable for these agreements,” Khalilzad said without detailing the terms. .

The framework Khalilzad referred to depended on the Taliban joining a power-sharing government as part of the failed negotiated settlement he was trying to orchestrate before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan through strength. He had hoped that a new government that included the Taliban, but not exclusively led by that group, would have allowed the United States to retain a residual counterterrorism force in Afghanistan.

“If the then president wanted to have residual strength, it had to be negotiated, or would be negotiated with this government after a political settlement,” he said.

Officials in the Biden administration privately describe the deal Khalilzad brokered as flawed and argue they had no choice but to accept it. Yet publicly Blinken called Khalilzad’s work “vital” when asked to stay in January 2021.

When asked if he thinks the Taliban are capable of sticking to their agreements let alone ruling the country, Khalilzad admitted that the Taliban suffers from being made up of factions, some of which are led by commanders. more “hard”. But, he argued, at the end of the day, they have to get by. Khalilzad wrote in his resignation letter: “This is not the last chapter. Even the Taliban describe themselves as an interim government.

In the meantime, he told “Face the Nation,” the United States has Afghanistan’s frozen bank assets as leverage. “There should be no release of funds,” he suggested. “Their economy could collapse, and in that collapse a new civil war could begin.” The United States has frozen nearly $ 9 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and said all aid will be channeled through the UN and other humanitarian organizations. But the UN said there was not enough aid and that a million children in Afghanistan could die of malnutrition.

“So the Taliban have some tough and important choices to make, and I think they’re debating them themselves. I think the best approach is to engage with them, with a clear list of what we want in return. of what they would like to see, “Khalilzad suggested.” There has to be a step-by-step agreement and a roadmap that both sides agree on. “

Some of the members who came to power in the new Taliban government are designated terrorists, such as their new security chief and acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who remains one of the leaders of the infamous Haqqani network and has $ 10 million bounty from the FBI. on his head.

“Haqqani’s break to our satisfaction from Al Qaeda must be a prerequisite, a condition for moving forward on the agenda they have, including the issue of thawing bank accounts,” Khalilzad said.

When asked if he knew where al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri lived, Khalilzad replied: “The report I saw indicates that he may be in Afghanistan or in the territories. adjacent. But he added that members of the Taliban with whom he “dealt” do not know where al-Zawahiri is located.

“We are convinced (the Taliban) do not allow al Qaeda’s plot and planning of operations against the United States,” Khalilzad said. At the same time, he said that members of Al Qaeda have taken root in Afghan society since the Soviet invasion.

“Some have married Afghans, they have children and grandchildren there. Nevertheless, the Taliban should do more. We should push them to do more on the issue of terrorism,” he said.

Asked whether the CIA said Al Qaeda could recover in as little as a year in Afghanistan, Khalilzad said, “Well our track record of predicting things, unfortunately we have to be a little humble. in this regard. ”

“I think a big burden is removed from the United States,” Khalilzad argued. “The American people should be happy. Not how the endgame unfolded – we’re all unhappy about it – but that the war in Afghanistan is over for the United States.”

Afghanistan: the new reality More More Margaret Brennan

Margaret Brennan is CBS News ‘Face The Nation’ moderator and CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent based in Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/zalmay-khalilzad-sticks-by-taliban-deal-says-the-u-s-should-have-pressed-president-ghani-harder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos