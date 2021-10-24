US urges North Korea to end provocative testing and resume talks | Nuclear Weapons News





The US envoy said Washington remains ready to meet with Pyongyang without preconditions.

A senior US diplomat urged North Korea to end its worrying and counterproductive missile testing and resume negotiations.

Sung Kim, the top US official for North Korean affairs, spoke on Sunday after meeting with South Korean officials to discuss the recent round of North Korean missile tests, including its first ballistic missile launch under -marine in two years.

The tests come in a long-standing stalemate in nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

We call on the DPRK to stop such provocations and other destabilizing activities and engage in dialogue instead, Kim told reporters, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

We remain ready to meet with the DPRK without preconditions and we have made it clear that the United States has no hostile intentions towards the DPRK, he said.

Last Tuesday, North Korea fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine during its fifth round of weapons tests in recent weeks. South Korean officials have said the submarine-fired missile appears to be at an early stage of development.

Yet it marked North Korea’s first underwater test since October 2019 and the most publicized since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Missiles fired from submarines are more difficult to detect in advance and would provide North Korea with a secondary retaliatory attack capability.

The launch violated several United Nations Security Council resolutions imposed on the North and poses a threat to the DPRK’s neighbors and the international community, Kim said.

He also described the test as worrying and counterproductive in moving towards lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Pyongyang has so far rejected US overtures, accusing Washington and Seoul of talking about diplomacy while exacerbating tensions with their own military activities.

He also accused the United States on Thursday of overreacting to its defensive submarine-launched ballistic missile test, and questioned the sincerity of Washington’s talks offers.

It is a clear double standard that the United States is denouncing us for developing and testing the same weapon system that they already have or were in the process of developing, and that only adds suspicion to their sincerity afterwards. having declared that they had no hostility towards us, a spokesperson from the northern foreigner told the ministry.

The United States could face more serious and serious consequences if it opted for bad behavior, the spokesperson said, warning against playing with a time bomb.

South Korean nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk said Sunday’s talks with Kim included serious discussion of Seoul’s proposal to officially declare an end to the state of war that has technically existed since the Korean War. 1950-1953 ended with an armistice rather than a peace. treaty.

South Korean officials see such a statement as a goodwill gesture to start the talks.

