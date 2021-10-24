The UK will not succumb to the role of European courts in the NI protocol | Brexit





The UK government has described the Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol as a constructive dialogue with the European Union, but has insisted it will not succumb to calls to abolish the role of the European Court of Justice.

Government sources said the two sides are still far from a big problem, weakening hopes for a breakthrough.

Talks to break the deadlock on a protocol designed to evade the Irish island’s post-Brexit border began 10 days ago, and a source close to Brexit Minister Rod Frost said he had some news from the EU that we could do. work.

But on Saturday, the government withdrew reports that Boris Johnson was trying to succumb to previous calls for the ECJ, which many see as an attempt to strengthen its image as a hardliner in negotiations.

This week’s talks have been constructive and we’ve heard some stories from the EU where we can work together, but the reality is that we are still far from big issues, especially governance.

Our position remains unchanged. The role of the European Court of Justice in resolving disputes between the UK and the EU must end.

A UK source warns that a significant gap remains between the two sides and that substantial progress must be made next week to decide whether the UK should trigger Article 16 immediately.

They warned that Britain must find a solution quickly, as it is not content to be stuck in an endless negotiation process because Northern Ireland’s problems have not been resolved.

The source said officials told the EU this week that reports of a cut off supply of Christmas crackers to Northern Ireland were another example of the protocol not working.

Last week on Downing Street there were hints that Boris Johnson was ready to accept the ECJ’s technical role as a new independent arbitration panel involving both sides was the first port of the dispute.

In this scenario, Article 12 of the Protocol would be amended to weaken the role of the ECJ.

Some think this is an elegant solution. This arbitration model has already been agreed upon at the EU-Switzerland summit, so again, laborious negotiations are not required to obtain EU member state approval.

It could also address trade unionist dissatisfaction with the Protocol on Sovereignty.

Experts, including Catherine Barnard, a professor of EU law at the University of Cambridge, say that in practice disputes over trade in goods rarely reach the ECJ level, with only 24 of the 1,045 total on the Luxembourg court list pending. .

A team from the European Commission is due to visit London on Tuesday for several days of intensive discussion.

Frost and EU Commission Vice-Chairman Maro efovi will meet in person at the end of next week in Westminster for a meeting. The two leaders will monitor and evaluate progress so far.

This article was revised on October 24, 2021. The European Court of Justice is located in Luxembourg, not in Strasbourg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/oct/23/uk-will-not-cave-in-over-role-of-european-court-in-ni-protocol The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos