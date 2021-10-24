Israeli official says reopening of US Palestinian mission in Jerusalem may not take place





An American flag flies on the premises of the former United States Consulate General in Jerusalem on March 4, 2019. REUTERS / Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM, October 24 (Reuters) – Israel’s deputy foreign minister said on Sunday that the Biden administration could put on hold plans to reopen a US diplomatic mission to Palestinians in Jerusalem after Israel opposed such a move .

The Jerusalem Consulate was incorporated into the United States Embassy which was moved from Tel Aviv to the disputed city in 2018 by the administration of former President Donald Trump – a reversal of American policy hailed by Israel and condemned by the Palestinians.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month reiterated Washington’s plan to reopen the consulate as part of efforts to mend Palestinian ties. He did not give a deadline. Read more

“I think I have good reason to believe that this will not happen,” Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll told Israeli television station Ynet.

“Americans understand political complexity,” Roll said. “We have a very good relationship… We don’t believe in surprising them. I don’t think they will try to surprise us.”

Spokesmen for the US Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment

Israel regards all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital and declares that it would not consent to the reopening of the consulate. The Palestinians want the east of the city for their own future, a state they hope for.

Reopening the consulate could weaken nationalist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and undermine his fragile multi-party government, Israeli officials have argued.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Giles Elgood

