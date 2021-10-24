“Businessmanship has slowed India’s vaccine awareness”: British Minister





Elizabeth Truss spoke to NDTV from the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth on the Mumbai coast.

Mumbai:

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss said in an interview with NDTV that she was pleased that the bureaucracy had delayed approval of vaccine certification in India and that the confusion was resolved.

Vaccine certification issues emerged as a headache in Indo-UK relations last month when Indian travel regulations stipulated that Indians who received both doses of Covishield would be considered unvaccinated and would be required to self-isolate for 10 days. The measure provoked strong criticism, which India described as “discriminatory” and introduced full quarantine rules for British citizens arriving in India.

Earlier this month, the UK announced that Indians who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield or other UK-approved vaccines do not need to remain quarantined.

When asked what’s causing the confusion, Truss replies, “Well, the confusion is now resolved. So the vaccine is approved and we’re letting people bring the vaccine.”

When asked why it took so long to solve the vaccine certification problem, Truss said, “Do you know what this bureaucratic process is like? Sometimes it can take a little bit of time, but I decided we were going to fix it. And we did it. I’ve solved it.”

In an interview with NDTV aboard the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth off the coast of Mumbai, Truss congratulated India on its milestone of 100 million doses of the Covid vaccine.

“I think it’s a huge achievement for the government of India to get 1 billion people vaccinated in India. It’s the work of both India and the UK to develop the AstraZeneca vaccine and produce it here in India and at the Serum Lab. And that’s it. It’s a fantastic success,” she said, adding that she was “delighted” that India’s immunization certificate is now recognized in the UK.

