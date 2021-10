Scottish pub identified as UK’s coziest place after new listings were posted

As the leaves fall and the nights get cooler, punters are looking for the best pubs to enjoy a cozy afternoon pint.

Thus, The Sunday Times ranked two Scottish pubs in the UK’s top 20 coziest pubs.

The newspaper named ‘The Cozy Pub for an Autumn Afternoon’ in Today’s Newspaper, featuring Craigellachie Aberlor’s The Copper Dog and Anstruther’s Dreel Tavern.

Copper Dog is an atmospheric gastropub, which took number 13 on the list for “exposed stone walls lit by candles”.

Fife’s Dreel Tavern is ranked #18 for its “attractive” location, cozy bar and abundant Scottish seafood.

Copper Dog by Aberlor Craigellachie

Did you know?

Here at Copper Dog, we want to share our love of local food. This is why we strictly offer Scottish produce sourced from Moray Speyside where possible.

Call 01340 881 204 to reserve a table. pic.twitter.com/VTELMM29XN

Copper Dog Pub (@Copperdogpub) Aug 13, 2020

In choosing Copper Dog, the Sunday Times praised the copper-finished bar and its “beautiful rural Speyside” location.

Copper Dog is located at the Craigellachie Hotel, which offers a “famous” collection of 900 single malt whiskeys.

They recommended either a locally brewed craft beer or the hotel’s own blended malt copper dog whiskey, their signature Apple Dog cocktail made with sugar syrup and freshly squeezed apple juice.

Tom Parker Bowles, son of food writer and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Camilla, also praised The Copper Dog in Cond Nast Traveler UK’s ’17 Favorite Country Pubs in England and Ireland’.

Parker Bowles wrote: “This place is in the middle of Whiskey Country in Craigellachie, just off Spey. A real delight is the most important mix of locals and visitors. [] The menu takes full advantage of everything that is produced in Scotland.”

The Copper Dog pub at Dreel Tavern Craigellachie in Fife Anstruther has been praised for its welcoming atmosphere. More related articles See more related articles

A stone building dating from the 18th century, the Dreel Tavern was preferred because it was a short walk from Anstruther’s “charming fishing village” waterfront.

The Sunday Times praised Dreel Tavern’s guest cask beer and cozy atmosphere, especially in the pub “bare floors, stone fireplaces, tongue and grooved walls, low beam ceilings”.

Today is one of two places in #Scotland featured in @thetimes article about cozy autumn pubs! #cosypub #anstruther #dreeltavern pic.twitter.com/aiQGFj0aBQ

Dreel Tavern (@DreelTavern) Oct 23, 2021

The pub’s rich Scottish seafood menu has been applauded, with recommendations for classic Shetland mussels and hake fillets with chorizo ​​and bean casseroles.

