Turkish President orders dismissal of US Ambassador and 9 other foreign envoys





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Saturday he had declared US Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after asking for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala this week, according to AP.

Why it matters: It would be the biggest break with the West since Erdoan came to power 19 years ago if the emissaries were forced to leave, Reuters notes. Seven of the Erdoan ambassadors threatened to expel represent Turkey’s NATO allies.

The threat comes weeks after Erdoan accused a senior Biden official of “supporting terrorism” for allying with Kurdish militias in Syria, which the Turkish government sees as a threat to national security. He also called on the United States to pay $ 1.4 billion to pull Turkey out of a stealth fighter jets program.

Driving the news: The embassies of the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden have wrote in the October 18 statement that they “believed that a fair and expeditious resolution of his case must be in accordance with international obligations and Turkey’s domestic laws.”

“Noting the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call on Turkey to obtain his urgent release,” the joint statement added. Kavala has been held without a conviction since 2017. A court acquitted him in 2020 of charges relating to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the decision was later overturned and his original charges were combined with separate charges involving an attempted coup in 2016, according to AP.

What he says: I gave the instruction to our foreign minister and said that you will immediately deal with the persona non grata statement of these 10 ambassadors, Erdoan said at a rally on Saturday, according to AP .

“They will recognize, understand and know Turkey,” he added. “The day they don’t know or understand Turkey, they will leave.

Of note: Erdoan previously announced plans to meet President Biden at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Rome, Italy next weekend, Reuters notes.

The US State Department spokesman said he was aware of the comments Erdoan reported and was “seeking clarification from the Turkish Foreign Ministry,” according to Reuters.

Go Further: Biden to Press Ex-Sen. Jeff Flake as Ambassador to Turkey

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with State Department comments and further background.

