New Delta Plus COVID-19 strains on the rise in UK, more contagious?

AY.4.2, designated ‘Delta Plus’ and now designated VUI-21OCT-01 by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has been under scrutiny in recent days after evidence showed that it spreads faster than the dominant Delta variant. are receiving

The IndiasCOVID Genome Surveillance Project is on high alert after delta mutations were discovered in the UK and US. Scientists have pointed out that the new variant is much more contagious than the delta variant.

To date, no new mutations have been found in more than 68,000 samples of SARS CoV 2 infected patients who have undergone whole-genome sequencing under the INSACOG project in India, The New Indian Express reports.

When asked if a new strain could trigger a new epidemic, DrSSwaminathan, director of infectious disease and infection control at GleneaglesGlobal Hospitals, said the coronavirus is moving into an endemic stage where it will continue to cause waves of infections but will not. Stop life.

“Various mutations are inevitable. The flu does it year after year, so why is COVID different? Please understand that finding a mutation doesn’t mean it’s a problem. The best we can do is vaccinate. Even if there is a new wave, it will be mild enough that it won’t burden the system like it was this year,” said Swaminathan.

Evidence is still emerging, but so far, the new VUIs do not appear to cause more serious illness or make the vaccine currently distributed.

However, a high-ranking official of the National Prosecutor’s Office said, “We plan to strengthen the monitoring of international passengers and test more samples within the next few days so that we can quickly identify infected people without missing the possibility of infection due to AY4.2.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (INSACOG).

The UKHSA has stated that “the delta variant subline known as Delta AY.4.2 was designated as the variant under investigation by the UK Health Security Agency on 20 October 2021 and officially designated as VUI-21OCT-01.” said.

This sub-lineage has become increasingly common in the UK in recent months and has been designated based on early evidence that there may be increased growth rates in the UK compared to the delta.

More evidence is needed to know whether this is due to changes in viral behavior or epidemiologic conditions, he said.

“The genome of VUI-21OCT-01 has fewer mutations compared to the delta. However, even small changes can lead to differences in viral characteristics in some situations. mentioned.

According to PTI, UKHSA chief executive Jenny Harries said the virus frequently mutates randomly, and new strains will continue to emerge as the pandemic progresses, especially in high-endemic situations.

Data shows that AY.4.2 can be 10% more contagious than AY.4, the most common UK delta strain, Dr Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, posted on social media, Healthline reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Trusted Source, the Delta strain is more contagious and more resistant to treatment than the original strain. A 10% increase could make the new strain the most contagious yet.

But experts say that being highly contagious is necessarily more cause for concern. At Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, Dr. That doesn’t mean it’s more toxic.

What that means, he said, is that because the virus has a short incubation period, it can spread faster and spread more easily than it needs a longer incubation period.

He stressed that contagiousness is not the same as toxicity. So we may be more serious in this case.

The World Health Organization (WHO) regional chapter’s COVID-19 case manager, Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri said the emergence of a COVID subtype is not the same as an entirely new mutation evolving, but tracking delta progression could help the medical community better understand the mutation. It was for the Americas, CNBC reported at a briefing on October 6th.

A small number of new strains have also been reported in Canada, according to a report by CTV News, said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Institute for Vaccines and Infectious Diseases at the University of Saskatchewan.

“In many places, we don’t yet have the surveillance capabilities to find these variants when they emerge,” she said. “They may also not appear. We haven’t really seen anything that indicates this is widespread in Canada.”

Dr. Rasmussen also believes that the vaccine currently deployed in Canada has the potential to be effective against this strain.

“The vaccine we have now is quite effective against the original recipe delta,” she said. “Of course, we have to wait and see. But when it comes to vaccine effectiveness against this particular sub-lineage, nothing stands out as a concern.”

