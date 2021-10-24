Lando Norris an idiot who broke rule number one during testing at the United States Grand Prix





Lando Norris called himself an idiot after snapping high up the curbs on the Circuit of the Americas during the second practice of the United States Grand Prix this weekend in Austin, TX.

The McLaren driver finished the session second behind Sergio Perez in the Red Bull and ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, but still felt frustrated by one aspect of his driving performance.

It was just for me to be an idiot, brake on the sidewalk, which you never do, the 21-year-old told media after the session ended. Rule number one is not to brake on a curb, so it was just me who was stupid.

Norris has won four podiums so far this campaign producing a series of stellar performances on tracks such as Monza and Monte-Carlo, and is confident heading into Saturday night’s qualifying session. It was a good day in terms of results and pace, not easy to achieve, he added. Difficult due to the wind, bumps and conditions that make the outing very tricky.

Even with the set-up I had a lot of trouble on the first two runs, but the last run made some changes for us. Then I was much happier with the car and was able to push it more and the lap times got easier.

I think we were in a good position and I think we can quite easily make a few changes tomorrow to give me more confidence, and confidence is often lap time. A decent first day and I look forward to the rest.

The COTA circuit is popular with drivers and fans alike, and strategy will be vital this weekend as the high tire degradation gives each team an extra headache.

There is a lot of degradation, but you can still be quick because everyone is struggling with the same thing, due to track temperature, surface temperature etc, explained the Bristol-born rider. But then I also drove with the tires that I punctured, which makes the feeling much worse than it is.

It’s interesting. It will probably be a good race on Sunday who can keep his tires in good shape?

