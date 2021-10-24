Mom promises to bring cancer vaccine to England after boy cures in New York





NS

The 5-year-old boy, who traveled to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than 232,000, is now cancer-free and is getting stronger every day.

Over the past year, Liam Scott and his parents have traveled to and from the United States for cancer treatments not available in the NHS.

Now back in England, relaxed Liam is finally able to attend the school that her parents are happy with.

His mother, Claire, told the PA news agency: He is getting stronger day by day.

He’s cheeky. He actually tells us what to do.

Read more Liam Scott had to undergo tough treatment in America to beat neuroblastoma (PA). / PA Media

She now hopes to bring a cancer vaccine treatment to the UK, and describes the traumatic experience of parents who have to make a lot of money while caring for a very ill child.

Scott added: You feel powerless because you are talking about so much money.

At the end of the day, it is so shocking to go through what you are going through with young children. You can’t afford to raise funds.

The only thing you can really think of is your children and you should do everything you can to make them live.

Liam, from Edenbridge, Kent, has spent a year undergoing difficult treatment for neuroblastoma cancer after being diagnosed in 2019, the day after her sister Kylie was born.

The disease affects around 100 British children each year and often requires active medical intervention.

But despite Liam’s courageous fight through multiple painful treatments, the rare disease’s nature meant he had a high risk of recurrence, which could have fatal consequences.

Every child, every parent receiving Liam’s treatment, is going to America for this vaccine.

They decided that an cancer vaccine was the only option in New York, which had the potential to prevent disease recurrence, and they started raising 232,000 for treatment.

When the Covid-19 lockdown struck, the Liams family worried about how to raise funds as events like the London Marathon were canceled.

However, help came in the form of local footballer Charlie Holmes and his family and didn’t stop until he joined Team Liam and hit the target.

The former Dagenham and Redbridge ran 140 miles in 14 days, both live on Instagram.

The once-distant goal of 232,000 was reached in July 2020 after a lot of attention on Twitter and a 2,000 boost from footballer Pepe Reina.

The Liams family wept with joy when they knew they had achieved their goal. It meant that Liam would leave for the US for an vaccine.

Football player Charlie Holmes made it his mission to help Scotts raise money so that Liam could be treated in America (PA) / PA Media

Over the past few months, they have traveled to and from New York City with special exemptions from the US government’s Covid-19 travel ban.

Liams’ father, Mike, told PA: Every child, every parent receiving Liams treatment, wants to go to the US for this vaccine.

Liam has a positive story. He became an ordinary little boy.

(Vaccine) treatment must come to the UK.

Liam and his family are now adjusting to life without returning home in Kent and constantly crossing the pond.

Scott said: I think it’s the new standard. I think we’re so used to fighting it and fighting for our lives.

We’re still dealing with it and dealing with it, I think we’re stepping back and focusing on the present.

I now know that everything can change with the heartbeat.

But Mr. Scott knows that his son’s plight is nothing special. Many other parents with neuroblastoma can desperately look to fundraising websites to raise money to bring their children to New York.

I will make sure the vaccine is delivered to the UK, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/new-york-kylie-america-kent-dagenham-and-redbridge-b962200.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos