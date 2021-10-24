UK drug regulator adds rare syndrome to potential side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine





Although Guillain-Barré syndrome is very rare and affects the immune system, it has been added to the list of side effects that can occur when you have AstraZaneca syndrome.

How safe is the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine?

The UK health regulator has added a rare syndrome to the list of possible side effects of the AstraZaneca vaccine.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition noted in some people who have received AstraZaneca jab, although experts argue that the benefits of the Covid vaccine outweigh the possible side effects.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has added Guillain-Barré syndrome as a possible side effect of the vaccine.

The disorder primarily affects nerves in the feet, hands, and limbs, the NHS said.

Numbness, pain, or weakness can all be felt in patients with conditions that affect the immune system.

Most people get treatment and make a full recovery, but rarely, it can lead to long-term illness and can be life-threatening.

Guillain-Barre syndrome has been described as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca Zab (

Guillain-Barré syndrome was already added to a vaccine side effect by the European Medicines Agency last month.

Depending on the circumstances, as of July 31, there were 833 syndromes at the 600 million AstraZeneca dose.

Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at Kings College London, said the most common side effect of the AstraZeneca jab is a headache, followed by fatigue.

He is a senior researcher in the ZOE Covid study investigating the symptoms of Covid and the side effects of vaccines.

Professor Spector used data from app users to compile a list of common side effects.

A new syndrome has been added to the list of side effects of the AstraZeneca jab (

Statistically, 1 in 5 young people get sick after vaccinating them, he tweeted. This is believed to be because the immune system is stronger.

Chills and joint pain were also typical side effects found after taking AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

According to Professor Spector, the most common side effect of Pfizer and Moderna was a headache.

Read More Why COVID-19 deaths in the UK are rising – explaining the causes of the surge Read more Problems with the UK booster jab rollout – from low acceptance to missing ministers

