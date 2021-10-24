US immigration agency overwhelmed by 20,000 Afghan humanitarian demands





As recently as last week, the US Immigration Service was using six officers to process around 14,000 humanitarian applications from Afghans seeking resettlement in the United States after the Taliban took control of the country in August.

That’s what the US Citizenship and Immigration Service recently told congressional staff, Congressman Jim Langevin, a Democrat from Rhode Island, told a meeting of the House Homeland Security Committee on Thursday.

“I want to say it again: 14,000 humanitarian parole applications with only six officers,” Langevin said. “This is totally and utterly unacceptable, and I call on USCIS to immediately remedy this shortcoming.”

A spokesperson for Langevin told VOA that information about the USCIS backlog arrived during an agency briefing on Oct. 12 for congressional staff.

Evacuated citizens from Afghanistan arrive at Tirana International Airport in Tirana, Albania on Friday, August 27, 2021. Albania has agreed to host Afghan refugees while they are being screened for visas for the United States.

Emergency clearance

Humanitarian parole is a special permission granted to foreigners to enter the United States under emergency circumstances. Although this does not automatically lead to permanent residence, “parolees” can apply for legal status once in the United States.

In a typical year, USCIS receives fewer than 2,000 humanitarian parole applications from around the world, according to a USCIS official, who spoke in the background.

But since August, the agency has received a total of nearly 20,000 such requests for Afghan nationals outside the United States, the official said on Friday in a statement to VOA. It is against 14,000 in mid-October.

The vast majority of the applications have been filed by Afghan-Americans on behalf of left-behind relatives who have no other options to settle in the United States, according to community activists. A much larger number of Afghans with ties to the US military, US government, and US non-governmental organizations have applied for special immigrant visas or refugee status.

Asked about Langevin’s criticisms of the humanitarian parole backlog, the official said the agency was actively assigning additional staff to cope with the workload.

“USCIS has launched an agency-wide request for volunteers to help process humanitarian and public interest parole applications and the agency will have many more staff assigned to this workload in the coming weeks, ”the official said.

The deluge of requests, however, overwhelmed the immigration service.

Afghan-American lawyer Wogai Mohmand said the number of Afghan humanitarian parole applications could reach 150,000 in one year.

“Their systems are not equipped to handle this kind of volume,” Mohmand said during a recent webinar hosted by several advocacy organizations. “Frankly, they don’t have enough staff to look at all of these requests.”

And assigning more officials to humanitarian parole cases will not help anyone get out of Afghanistan, according to Sunil Varghese, policy director of the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Varghese said that before parolees are admitted to the United States, they must have their fingerprints taken, identified verified and travel documents issued by the United States Embassy.

But the American embassy in Kabul closed its doors at the end of August and moved to Doha, Qatar. As a result, once an Afghan applicant is found eligible for parole, they are tasked by USCIS to travel to a third country for verification and biometrics.

With foreign visas hard to come by and regular commercial flights have yet to resume, traveling to a third country for verification is not an option for most Afghans, advocates say.

If they get through the process, “the State Department issues a letter of embarkation to the applicant to take a commercial carrier, at their expense, to the United States,” the official said.

Even in the best of circumstances, the difficulties many Afghans face in getting to an American consulate abroad have had undesirable consequences. Take the case of Fatima Khashee. As security deteriorated in July, the 61-year-old son, a permanent resident of the United States, applied for humanitarian parole on his behalf.

In his case, USCIS acted fairly quickly, approving his request within 20 days on Aug. 24, according to his son, who requested that he not be identified by name.

But by then the Taliban had invaded the country. The embassy, ​​having moved to Kabul International Airport, had transferred his case to Turkey. By the time she arrived in Istanbul 30 days later, her parole authorization had expired.

“It wasn’t my mother’s fault that his parole had expired,” the son said in a message to VOA. “She paid triple the regular price to get [the] first flights [that] became available outside of Afghanistan. She tried every possible channel to get out earlier, but all land borders and airlines were closed. “

A month later, Khashee remains stranded in an Istanbul hotel, awaiting what her son describes as a long-awaited updated parole reauthorization.

“It’s amazing and very disappointing,” he said of the six officers who reviewed 14,000 claims.

It costs $ 575 to apply for humanitarian parole, a figure that runs into several thousand dollars for a family of six and some members of Congress want to see deleted. Despite the cost and uncertainty of their approval, however, many American Afghans continue to file petitions for loved ones.

“First, they don’t have any other options available,” Khashees’ son said. “Second, they are still hopeful that USCIS will approve their case given the situation in Afghanistan. Most of them don’t know how difficult it is to get approved for humanitarian parole.”

The USCIS official did not respond to questions about whether the agency had approved Afghan humanitarian parole applications and how long it would take the agency to clear the backlog.

