



Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us could be coming to PC very soon if some rumors are to be believed.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen a number of PlayStation Exclusives ported to PC. It all started with the announcement of the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn, and we saw some surprising announcements from there.

The newest of all is The Uncharted and God of War collection now porting to PC. While PC gamers are absolutely thrilled to try out some of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, some PlayStation fans aren’t too happy with Sony’s recent decisions. Amidst all of this, leaks regarding a few more PC ports started surfacing online.

Is Ghost of Tsushima & The Last of Us PC Port Leak Real?

Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us are arguably two of the most popular PlayStation exclusives of all time. The Last of Us has received critical acclaim for its groundbreaking narrative, while Ghost of Tsushima has some really well-designed gameplay mechanics. A few leaks have suggested that PC gamers may soon experience these two masterpieces.

Let’s talk about the credible leak first. Instant Gaming, one of the more popular game keys selling websites, has a new store listing that shows both PC and PS5 versions of Ghost of Tsushima. The release date is set for 2022, and there isn’t a lot of information outside of that. Now, that could very well be a placeholder given recent developments, but at the same time, we’ve seen store listings like these turn out to be surprisingly accurate in the past.

The second leak is an image from the The Last of Us Steam Store page. This may sound more believable of the two, but it is highly unlikely that it is true. There are a number of flaws in the image, which are well highlighted by Reddit user AnUncutGem:

The title is only The Last of Us, but the video trailer in the screenshot bar has the title Remastered and the 1st image is a screenshot from Part II. So fake, plus they don’t even have Uncharted 4 / Lost Legacy listed on Steam yet, I doubt they’re dubbing Naughty Dog titles.

In short, one leak seems pretty reliable, while the other turned out to be outright bogus. That being said, neither of the two leaks confirms the release of a PC port or rules out its possibility. But they still give fans something to debate once again.

