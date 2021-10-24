US calls on North Korea to stop missile testing and resume talks





We remain ready to meet with the DPRK without preconditions and we have made it clear that the United States has no hostile intentions towards the DPRK, he said.

Last Tuesday, North Korea fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine during its fifth round of weapons tests in recent weeks.

South Korean officials said the submarine-fired missile appeared to be at an early stage of development. It marked Norths’ first underwater test since October 2019, and the most publicized since President Joe Biden took office in January.

Missiles fired from submarines are more difficult to detect in advance and would provide North Korea with a secondary retaliatory attack capability.

Tuesday’s launch violates several UN Security Council resolutions that ban North Korea’s ballistic missile activity. Kim said the test poses a threat to the international community and is worrying and counterproductive to efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim’s South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk said the two had had an in-depth discussion of Seoul’s push for a symbolic declaration ending the 1950-1953 Korean War as a means to establish peace. Noh said he and Kim also reaffirmed that North Korea’s issues could be discussed once the talks revived.

US-led talks on ending North Korea’s nuclear program have largely stalled since early 2019, when a summit between then-President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, collapsed over disputes over US-led sanctions against the North.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that it is ready to meet with North Korea anywhere and anytime without preconditions. But North Korea says the resumption of talks is conditional on the United States abandoning what it calls a hostile policy, an apparent reference to sanctions and regular military exercises between Washington and Seoul.

Prior to the launch of the submarine missile, North Korea had also tested several other new weapon systems over a six-week period, including its longer-range cruise missile and a hypersonic missile currently in development.

These weapons potentially put allies of the United States, South Korea and Japan, within striking range. Some experts say North Korea could also test in the coming weeks a missile that could hit the American homeland in order to maximize its pressure campaign on the United States.

