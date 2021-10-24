UK lags behind most G7 countries in covid vaccine sharing, figures show | covid





Newly released figures show that the UK is lagging behind other G7 countries in sharing surplus coronavirus vaccine with poor countries.

Advocacy group One, campaigning to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030, described it as a shame for the UK government.

The figure shows that the UK, with the exception of Japan, is now behind the G7 member countries, where the UK is the chair.

Ones UK Director Romilly Greenhill said the number of vaccines the UK has promised to share this year is half that of France, less than a third of Germany and one tenth of what the US has promised. She said: We hosted G7 this year. We claim global leadership in vaccine launches, but a closer look at the level of ambition we show lags behind other major economies.

An important week with the G20, spending review and Cop26, we are undermining our international reputation.

One figure released by analytics firm Airfinity shows the EU commits to share 200 million doses by the end of 2021. The latest figures also show that the UK has distributed only a third of its promised vaccines so far this year.

Britain had a chance to take the level it promised at the G7 summit in June, which was first promised when former Vice President Joe Biden convened additional pledge talks at the UN General Assembly in September, but the UK made no announcement, and Boris Johnson The Prime Minister did not make any announcements. , did not attend.

At the UN summit, former Vice President Joe Biden raised the bar on US commitments, saying: “So far, every time we get one shot in the United States, we’re now committed to three shots for the rest of the world.

Greenhill said: The UK government is extremely careful with the vaccines needed for domestic release. I understand the concerns about the situation at home, but it is morally wrong that so many people in the UK are getting their third dose, with even healthcare workers in low-income countries not getting a single dose.

If we are to end the pandemic, there is a wider real selfish point where we need to vaccinate the world to get the global economy back on track.

She added that there was no indication that the UK could justify a gap in its vaccine distribution commitments because supply-side constraints were very difficult. The UK has pledged to share 80% of its 30 million vaccines this year through a global purchasing and distribution mechanism known as Covax, with the rest distributed bilaterally.

The UK says plans for a vaccine distribution in 2022 are more ambitious, promising to deliver 100 million vaccines by the end of next year. Same target as Germany, but less than France, EU and USA. However, the One campaign said it was important that the dose be dispensed quickly so that it could be used this winter rather than spring. Speed ​​really matters, Greenhill said.

The One figure coincides with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s call for an emergency airlift of surplus vaccines. He calculates that there are 240 million unused vaccines worldwide and could save 60,000 lives if distributed to the right countries.

Brown, who was appointed an advisor to the World Health Organization last month, urged the G20 to support the biggest peacetime public policy decision by supporting the October airlift to send unused vaccines to the southern hemisphere regions most in need.

At the G7 summit, the UK announced that vaccine dose-sharing costs would be included in its overseas development assistance (ODA) budget, but this has been an issue in recent weeks. Greenhill said that if vaccine costs were included as part of ODA, it could have an impact of up to $1 billion on the rest of the aid budget.

Exact dose-sharing costs by country are difficult to calculate due to the lack of transparency into the original costs of doses.

