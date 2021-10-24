Will the UK enter another lockdown? Government decision on ‘Plan B’





The government has ruled out immediate action with a coronavirus plan B as experts advising jabs warn that the current vaccination program will not be sufficient to control infection rates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has resisted pleas from health leaders for tighter restrictions despite increasing cases, said a vaccine could weather the winter and keep the epidemic out.

Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) warns not to settle for “worse”.

He said people should test themselves by wearing masks and avoiding crowds in confined spaces to prevent a “real collapse”.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said this week the number of new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street said there is still room in the NHS and Plan B will only be activated under “serious pressure”.

Plan B includes information on telecommuting and mandatory wearing of masks.

When asked if it was time to introduce Plan B to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “At this time, the data does not suggest that we should immediately switch to Plan B.”

He told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show:

“We’re monitoring everything, but the current data doesn’t suggest that we should move to plan B immediately, but of course we’ll keep an eye on it and the plan will be in place.”

Vaccine Secretary Maggie Throup said Plan A is “working” and “where we should be.”

Throup told LBC where the case numbers should go before the public is asked to work from home.

“And I think Plan A has really opened up people’s lives, and that’s very important, because I’m sure they would have accurately assessed the freedom we could offer them now if we had to take further action.

“Like I said, Plan A is working. Now the data shows that Plan A is working.”

The government has launched a media blitz encouraging people to get the booster jab, encouraging people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

NHS England CEO Amanda Pritchard tweeted Sunday afternoon: “Yesterday was the biggest day of the COVID-19 booster jab. More than 325,000 people are in critical protection.

“Over 800,000 people have received booster jabs in the last three days.”

Professor Finn said the vaccine is very effective at preventing people from getting seriously ill, but it’s not very effective at stopping the infection completely or stopping the virus from spreading.

“They’re having an impact on it, but at the moment it won’t be enough to control the spread of the virus,” he said.

“We need to see people keep trying to avoid contact, avoid transmission, do other things as well as get vaccinated,” he told Trevor Phillips On. Sunday Sky News.

Professor Finn said, “I would like to reiterate the fact that in the current situation, the vaccine program alone is not sufficient to control the situation even if it is optimal.

“We need to use lateral flow testing, avoid contact with large numbers of people in confined spaces and make sure we wear masks. All of this has to happen if we want to stop this rise and get the situation under control soon.” To prevent a true collapse in the middle of winter.”

His remarks came after another prominent government adviser to Covid-19 said he was “very afraid” that there would be another “lockdown Christmas”, urging the public to do everything possible to reduce the spread of the virus. .

Professor Peter Openshaw of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag) said the current number of patients and mortality were “unacceptable.”

He said measures such as telecommuting and wearing masks are “very important” as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Professor Openshaw also advised “solve the problem yourself” in an interview with BBC Breakfast on Saturday. “Don’t necessarily wait for government policy.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Katherine Henderson said people should work to minimize the need for medical resources.

She told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday:

“The problem is that things are worse now, so everyone has to pay attention to medical resources as much as possible and try to minimize the need for them.

“So if a hospital has 8,000 patients suffering from Corona, without those patients there would be another 8,000 beds in the system.

“So, in a sense, every bed filled with Covid patients is in a hospital bed with a potentially avoidable disease, and it’s something people need to focus on to get through the selective backlog.”

