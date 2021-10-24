How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP





All three drivers took on new power units over the weekend and received automatic return to grid penalties. However, the order in which they would line up on the US Grand Prix grid on Sunday was determined by their qualifying standings.

Usually, drivers who have such penalties spend the weekend concentrating on working for the race, making a token effort in Q1, then not exiting in Q2.

This was initially the plan for Russell and Vettel, whose penalties were common knowledge Friday morning.

However, when Alonso joined them with a change for Saturday, that meant two grid spots were up for grabs.

The added challenge was that they didn’t want to go so fast that they accidentally hit Q3, and had to engage from the rear with unfavorable soft tires.

In the end, Vettel won the competition taking 12th place in Q2, while Alonso, who also found time to tow his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon, secured 14th place. Russell lost his last lap due to a track limit penalty that left him 15th.

They will start with Vettel in 18th, Alonso in 19th and Russell in 20th, adding an extra element to the race as they attempt to make their way together in order.

I think when it was just Sebastian we probably weren’t going to go out in Q2, Russell said when asked about his qualifying strategy by Autosport / Motorsport.com. But when it was also Fernando, we decided to give it a go.

It was a strange feeling to wake up this morning knowing that if I would have been on pole here I would still be last.

Sebastian looked strong enough to be honest. Sector one was really good, I just lost it slightly. It’s my first track limits [lap deletion] of the weekend. Not the end of the world, and it will be good to look ahead tomorrow, rather than looking back like we usually do on a Sunday.

Alonso admitted that it was not easy to judge the pace and avoid Q3.

We had to see if we could get past George and Vettel somehow, the Spaniard said of his Q2 plan by Motorsport.com. But without putting on too much that’s for sure, because you don’t want to take a lap too fast and then accidentally go into Q3, and then you start with the old tires. So let’s see if tomorrow we can still score points.

Vettel insisted he didn’t have to put in too much effort to overtake his two rivals.

I think they didn’t have a good set of tires, he said. And we just wanted to make sure we were ahead of them. And in the last lap, I didn’t push, so we just managed not to go into Q3. Which is rare! But obviously the drill was about beating those two.

Vettel believes his extra focus on running could pay off.

Hopefully yesterday’s extra laps help us know what to expect tomorrow. I mean we’ll have our pace, we know how fast we are and what will be but we don’t know how fast the others will be, so I think it will be a tough race with hot conditions, and tough for them. tires, so we’ll see what happens.

Not the easiest trail [for passing], I mean that there are no easy slopes but it is possible to overtake. And if the tires of tomorrow will be the limiting factor, I think people will slip and that usually gives you opportunities.

