Arab countries challenge US to forge ties with Syria





Arab countries are reestablishing ties with neighboring Syria as concerns over Iranian and Turkish influence, coupled with economic and security fears, spur a temporary regional re-engagement with the pariah state.

Syria was kicked out of the Arab League ten years ago when President Bashar al-Assad brutally tried to crush a popular uprising. Some Gulf states backed the Syrian opposition as the country descended into civil war.

While Syria is unstable and impoverished, Assad now controls most of the country. In recent weeks, the Syrian leader has addressed King Abdullah of Jordan for the first time in a decade, an appeal that caught the Biden administration off guard.

Egypt’s foreign minister met his Syrian counterpart last month, also a first since the start of the civil war. And the United Arab Emirates, which reopened its Syrian embassy in late 2018, flaunted trade ties with Damascus as it welcomes Syria to the Dubai trade fair. The crown prince of the United Arab Emirates had a second appeal with Assad last week.

Despite the Caesar 2020 Law, which authorized the US Treasury to impose sanctions on anyone anywhere in the world who does business with Syrian entities and individuals subject to sanctions, America has not been able to or did not want to prevent a creeping regional re-engagement with the regime. The United States accuses Damascus of human rights violations.

“I think a lot of these Arab countries have. . . made their own decisions despite the US government’s moves not to do so, ”a senior Biden administration official said, adding that the warming of relations began under the Trump administration.

Bahrain reopened its embassy in 2019 and Oman sacked its ambassador in 2020. United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has offered direct assistance to Assad in response to the pandemic.

“They did it either behind our backs or in front of our faces,” the official said, and described King Abdullah’s call as “really surprising” and “not something we expected, [or] green light “.

“We remind them that they can run the risk of US sanctions by having these conversations,” the US official said, referring to potential regional engagements, adding that the US expected to announce targeted sanctions against the Syria. “We are saying very clearly that we will not normalize with Bashar al-Assad. “

But for Syria’s neighbors, the reasons for the engagement are clear. Jordan and Lebanon both border Syria and host hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, while the war has also disrupted major trade routes cash-strapped countries would like to revive. Jordan is also concerned about the threat of the remains of Isis and Iranian-backed militias in southern Syria.

“The diet is there and so we have to be mature in our thinking, is it a change of diet or a change in behavior? King Abdullah told CNN earlier this year. “And if this is a behavior change, what do we do to get together to talk to the regime, because everyone is doing it.”

A Syrian refugee in a makeshift camp in Lebanon © Ibrahim Chalhoub / AFP via Getty Images

Some Gulf policymakers believe disengaging from Assad was a strategic mistake. Arab and Western Gulf powers have been sidelined since their support for the rebels ended, with then-US President Donald Trump cutting US funding in 2017. Iran and Russia have since expanded their sphere of influence by offering military and financial support to the regime.

Dareen Khalifa, senior analyst on Syria at the International Crisis Group, said that “normalization with some Arab countries is a political gesture” in response to concerns about deepening Iranian and Turkish influence, as well as economic issues and regional security.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has also reinforced the perception among Arab leaders that America is determined to disengage from the region.

“This administration had a rather fragile and often contradictory public message on the [normalisation] problem, leading many [Arab states] to think they have their tacit approval, ”Khalifa said.

The Biden administration has launched a policy review on Syria but has yet to formulate a position.

Without ‘clear American guidance, and given that the EU is. . . Focused on migration and security rather than political outcomes, it is understandable that short-term political, security and economic concerns dominate the thinking of Syria’s neighbors, ”said Emile Hokayem, Middle East analyst at the ‘International Institute for Strategic Studies.

However, he said, “It is understood that feedback on this opening [to Syria] will be limited. . . it’s not like you can send refugees back, open up trade and resume security cooperation, it’s much more difficult than that.

advised

With the inevitability of Syria returning from the cold, observers say even Saudi Arabia will not block Syria’s return to the Arab League with Assad as its leader. “Riyadh is just looking for a gesture from Damascus, like releasing prisoners or something, to show its goodwill,” said a UAE-based analyst.

Assad still has not compromised on issues such as prisoners, the safe return of refugees or engagement in the dying peace process. Its regional position has been bolstered by a West-backed plan to aid Lebanon by bringing Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity through pipelines and cables running through Syria. The project triggered the first ministerial delegation from Beirut to Damascus since the start of the civil war.

At the Syria pavilion at the delayed Dubai Expo 2020, engravings of Assad and his wife, Asma, capture the first couple gazing serenely. The display suggests a return to public respectability in the UAE, where they were previously vilified as war criminals.

“We really hope we can get back to normal now,” said a Syrian trade official, who asked to remain anonymous. “We want to sell to these markets – that’s why we are here at the Expo, to sell to the world from Dubai.”

Additional reporting by Heba Saleh in Cairo and Andrew England in London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/167b6737-aba0-4358-8315-d8669c8b8dd4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos