80% of UK employers plan to hire in the next 12 months | UK News





The majority of UK employers plan to hire staff over the next 12 months as Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic create severe shortages of workers in sectors ranging from transport to hospitality and social care, which is the highest in eight years. Hiring intent.

According to a survey by recruiting firm Hays, 80% of businesses and other organizations plan to hire more employees over the next 12 months. Intent to hire is particularly high in Scotland and Wales, with 88% planning to hire in the next 12 months, followed by 87% in East England and 85% in London.

Two-thirds (67%) of hiring employers are looking for full-time employees, while one-third are looking for temporary positions. And more than a quarter (28%) are employed entirely for remote work.

Working from home is on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As lockdowns are eased, many workers have returned to the office, but not many workers spend their time commuting from home to office.

At the same time, more than half of professionals plan to leave within the next 12 months, the lowest number in an eight-year survey by recruiting firm Hays.

According to official statistics, the survey comes as the UK lost 1.1 million jobs between July and September, the highest since 2001 when records began. The staff shortage has reached its highest level in decades and threatens economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis due to the Brexit aftermath and epidemic that has forced dozens of foreign workers to leave the country.

More than three-quarters of employers experienced a skills shortage in the past year, according to Hays’ survey of 22,700 employers and professionals, up from 77% in 2020. Employee morale has risen from 37% last year.

To address the shortage, 44% hired temporary or contract workers. 22% increased their marketing spend to attract talent. 21% said they had recruited apprentices and 20% said they had retrained existing employees to new positions. Close to a quarter say they are more likely to make a counter offer to their employees than they were before the pandemic.

Simon Winfield, Managing Director of Hays UK & Ireland, said: “The rapid recovery of the economy, lack of existing skills, and in some areas, such as construction, workers returning to the EU have further strengthened employers looking for skilled talent. Covid-19 Consequences of Restrictions and Brexit Almost all employers face the same challenges in finding the skills they need and are seeing areas of real demand in technology, construction, engineering and marketing that employers cannot hire quickly enough.

A report by accounting and advisory firm BDO earlier this month revealed that the workforce shortage has rippled from transport, agriculture and hospitality to almost every part of the economy, putting serious pressure on small businesses across the UK.

A shortage of trucks and fuel drivers has sparked a fuel crisis in recent weeks, with many gas stations panicking and depleting some supermarket shelves. Tesco began using cardboard pieces of fruits, vegetables and other foodstuffs to fill gaps on shelves. The UK is in the midst of an online shopping boom and is estimated to be short of 100,000 truckers.

According to a recent report from the National Statistical Office, 1 in 4 companies experiencing recruitment problems cited a decline in EU applicants. This has increased by almost a half in the transportation and storage business.

Business leaders have urged the government to expand the visa system so that employers can hire more employees abroad as a short-term solution. The government has granted 5,000 additional temporary visas to truck drivers and 5,500 additional temporary visas to poultry workers. However, the adoption rate was very low.

