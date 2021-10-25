Storms and severe weather could affect 108 million people in the United States





Wet and harsh winter-like weather is forecast for much of the United States as a Pacific storm hits California and an unstable thunderstorm system moves through the Midwest and Mid Atlantic .

Extreme weather conditions, including flooding and high winds, could affect 108 million people from Saturday to Tuesday.

A Pacific storm first targeting the northern half of California, then moving south, absorbs moisture from the tropical Pacific, making it a powerful atmospheric river of precipitation, also known as “pineapples express”.

Seven million people were on flash flood alert in California and Nevada, where up to 10 inches of rain was possible, according to NBC News forecasters.

Precipitation rates from the storm could exceed half an inch per hour, leading to flash floods and potentially fatal mudslides in areas where burns have been created by recent wildfires, they said.

The Oxnard National Weather Service tweeted that from Sunday evening to Monday, residents of Southern California should expect “gusts of wind, rain and possible minor flooding and debris flows in the areas. areas of recent burns “.

California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains could experience winds of up to 100 mph, which could make travel nearly impossible, chop down trees and cause power outages, according to NBC News forecasters.

Up to 3 feet of snow could fall. Waves as high as 30 feet were predicted for parts of the northern California coast.

Sunday’s storm comes after Governor Gavin Newsom extended the state’s drought emergency to cover all counties in California. In a statement Tuesday, the governor noted that the western United States was facing a third consecutive year of drought.

Still, the impending storm could challenge warnings from federal forecasters that a La Nia weather model for California will bring more bad news to a relatively hot and dry winter.

Earth scientists have noted in recent years that climate change may have a strange impact on the weather phenomena of La Nia and El Nio, although it is not yet clear if this is the case this weekend.

Water experts say the Pacific storm alone won’t end the drought, but it could help replenish the state’s water supply.

Meanwhile, a system over the central plains was heading towards the lower Great Lakes and then the mid-Atlantic, federal forecasters said.

As it walks east, it is expected to absorb relatively warm humidity and create thunderstorms, “frequent lightning”, high winds, hail and “minimal threat to tornadoes,” the National said on Saturday. Weather Service in a discussion of the forecast.

Chicago’s National Weather Service called for “gust, cool, [and] very wet conditions “Sunday. Flooding of the river could occur, he said.

In Indianapolis, Indiana, a flood watch was in effect Sunday and up to 3 inches of rain was expected.

The front was scheduled to hit Baltimore, Washington, DC and the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Rain and freezing conditions were possible, they said. As many as 53 million people on the east coast could be affected by the unstable system.

Dennis Romero

Christine Rapp contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/weather/severe-weather-looms-coast-coast-n1282214 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos