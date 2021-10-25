UK Government, Secret War on Transparency | freedom of information





The British government is accused of waging a secret war on transparency, using a series of tactics to block the release of information to the public.

Investigative journalism website openDemocracy said in a report published on Monday that last year was the worst year for transparency since the Freedom of Information Act took effect in 2005.

It highlighted the government’s own figures showing that in 2020 the public’s freedom of requesting information to central government departments was fully granted. Government statisticians admit that this is the lowest figure since 2005 when records began.

The Cabinet Office responsible for freedom of information dismissed the report as utter nonsense and showed a complete misunderstanding of the conduct. The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of resources available to respond to public requests for information disclosure.

However, an analysis of the government’s annual report on Freedom of Information Act shows that the number of fully approved requests has steadily declined over the past decade. This is also acknowledged by government statisticians who describe what they call a downward or declining trend.

Freedom of Information Graphics

The Cabinet disputed whether this measure was an accurate way of assessing the level of transparency inside the Whitehall, arguing that some requests would always be completely denied because they relate to sensitive areas such as the work of cabinet committees.

The openDemocracy report comes amid continuing criticism that the government is unfairly blocking the disclosure of information to the public to investigate the work of official agencies.

In February, editors of national newspapers urged governments to protect laws that give public authorities the legal right to request information.

In the report, openDemocracy highlights how MPs block access to information. Conservative MP David Davis did not find the details of a government-sponsored poll that could give ministers a political advantage.

Davis said: When Whitehall is so desperate to avoid disclosing information, you have to ask what decisions he’s trying to make to keep the public unaware.

openDemocracys editor Peter Geoghegan said: The UK government is waging a secret war on freedom of information. And it is winning. Because government secrets are poisonous, this is in the interest of all of us. Failure to check can cover up incompetence and corruption.

The OpenDemocracys report accuses the government of exploiting a series of loopholes to delay public access to information or to stone requesters by not responding.

Public authorities may request more time to consider whether or not to disclose information. However, openDemocracy said there is evidence that it is often used to delay responses to sensitive requests.

OpenDemocracy also said via email that a political adviser working for the minister was reviewing the request before a decision was made on whether to disclose the information.

“This report is completely nonsense. It shows a complete misunderstanding of FoI laws and government procedures and misleads readers with outdated statistics,” a Cabinet Office spokesperson said.

As the public expects, during 2020, government departments were dealing with an unprecedented pandemic. The focus was on saving lives and the NHS, and as the Independent Information Commissioner’s Office acknowledged, fewer resources were available to process FoI requests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/oct/25/uk-government-waging-secret-war-against-transparency The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

