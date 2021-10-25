Insulate Britain promises to resume road block protests | UK News





Insulate Britain has promised to resume road blockade protests despite a legal ban.

Earlier this month, the group announced a temporary halt to a “citizen resistance campaign” that caused chaos by blocking major roads around London.

But a spokesperson said “things are happening” aimed at rush hour traffic jams on Monday morning when protests resume.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Drivers dragging protesters off the road

Police made several arrests during the protests, and angry drivers often clashed with protesters.

Because the High Court has issued several injunctions against protesters in recent weeks, Transportation Secretary Grant Shopps said anyone who breaks the order by blocking the road could face jail time.

Metropolitan Police said they have an appropriate policing plan and will respond if new protests arise.

A spokesperson for Insulate Britain said: “I don’t know why they decided to use a court order. The order doesn’t change anything.

“We will continue until the government makes a meaningful statement we can trust. Then we will immediately leave the road, except that the threat of an injunction or jail is nothing.”

The group is urging the government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to reduce carbon emissions.

Image: Many protesters were arrested for their actions.

Five weeks before announcing the October 14 pause, the group often blocked the road by touching a driveway to increase the time it takes police to remove vehicles.

A campaign spokesperson said of the suggestion that destructive protests are losing public support, “It is determining whether people resist the incitement to destroy their homeland, their families, their communities, and everything they treasure, or whether it is becoming a binary decision. “He said. They will resist it.

“What we are saying now is that the public has to go along with us because the government is basically committing treason,” they said.

Image: A high court order has been issued against protests.

“We do not regard the UK’s actions as dangerous and destructive,” a transport spokesperson said.

“National Highways are now taking the first group of activists from Insulate Britain to court for breaking the injunction by blocking the M25.

“We will continue to work with the police to bring people to trial for dangerous and destructive behavior. These activists can now be subpoenaed and face imprisonment and/or unlimited fines.

“The time is currently in the hands of the courts, but we expect a hearing to be held as soon as possible.”

Insulate Britain previously admitted that actions against the M25 “violated” the injunction the government obtained last month.

Those who violate the injunction can be found guilty of contempt of court, but the protests continued as prosecutions usually take months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/insulate-britain-pledges-to-restart-road-blocking-protests-12443922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos