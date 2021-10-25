Gulf Yachting Association Team Takes First Place at 2021 U.S. Adult Sailing Championship





KEMAH, Texas. (October 24, 2021) After four days of racing on Gavelston Bay, Max Albert (Pontchartrain YC) and his crew representing the Gulf Yachting Association have won the American Adult Sailing Championship and the Clifford D. Mallory Trophy. Albert sailed with Andrew Brennan, Matthew Dupuy and Eddie Adams. The 2021 American Adult Sailing Championship was contested in sonar. Ten teams, including nine representing a regional sailing association from across the country and the club’s local team, competed in ten races over four days, starting Thursday, October 21. Albert and his team scored just 33 points, and although they only secured one first place, their consistent performance at the top of the fleet kept them a striking distance from the top of the results throughout. of the weekend.

Winning by six points and having just one ball really shows how difficult the fleet was, as well as the importance of consistency, Albert said. Our plan [for the regatta] was to navigate intelligently and navigate consistently; to get off the line and try to do our own race away from as many boats as possible. On the last day we tried to stay with the boats that had a chance to catch up with us.

Paul Wilson (Vineyard Haven YC) and his crew, Brett Davis, Christina Persson and Nicholas Watts, representing the Southern Massachusetts Sailing Association, placed second after a tie with the Northeast Sailing Association third place team, led by Brian Doyle (Lake Sunapee CF) and his crew are Shane Wells, Steve Kirkpatrick and Dale Harper. The two teams were tied with 39 points overall at the end of the weekend, with Wilson winning in the tie-break.

We put a few points on the people in the first race today, and got closer and closer, but we couldn’t quite get there, said Doyle, who is also a US Sailing youth coach and former winner of the US Sailing Coach of the Year. . It’s great to be at an American sailing championship; Haven’t done one in a long time so it’s good to be back and great to have TCYC hosting. This championship is great, it brings together people of all ages, and from all over the country, so its top runners from all over the country, which is really fun.

The weekend was a challenge for the race committee, who despite changing conditions, rapidly changing weather and an irregular breeze resulting in postponements, put together a full list of ten races over the four days.

The weather over the past three days has been quite a challenge, said PRO Shannon Bush. These were not typical October weather patterns, rather a summer pattern. Avoiding thunderstorms and lightning, watching the radar constantly sneaking through the races yesterday before a lightning strike, was something unexpected.

Conditions today were contrary to all forecasts I have looked at, Bush continued. We started an hour earlier today, figuring I would be done by noon, but Mother Nature had other plans. The breeze was supposed to be already blocked, but we saw a huge swing to the right of around 60, which made me give up and start race number 10 four times over, but in the end it was a great race to crown the event. Lots of races, from boat to boat.

After getting out of the water each day, sailors and supporters were treated to a delicious array of social events hosted by the Texas Corinthian YC. The event was sponsored by Regatta Craft Mixers. For more information, photos and full results visit https://www.ussailing.org/competition/championships/2021-us-adult-sailing-championship/

About US Sailing

Credit: Samson Vasquez

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body of sailing, provides leadership, integrity and advancement of the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing provides training and education programs for instructors and racing officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore qualification certificates and provides sailing administration and oversight. of competition across the country, including the National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org.

About Regatta artisanal mixers

Since 2006, Regatta has been making the classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, a premier blender that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta has a full line of premium blenders and sodas all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most demanding customers. For news and updates, follow Regatta Craft Mixers on Facebook and Instagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) or visit www.regattacraftmixers.com

