Jets coach Robert Saleh says Patriots ‘scared us in the face’ after burst loss in Week 7





It was a day to forget for the New York Jets, who were knocked down by the Patriots in their Week 7 clash at Foxborough. New England quickly took a 17-0 lead to start the game and it was off to the races from then on. The Patriots amassed points on their first six possessions of the day en route to a 54-13 victory. In total, New York allowed 551 total attacking yards and seven touchdowns (four rushing, three passing).

“From top to bottom,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said of the team’s struggles after the game. “Start with training all the way through. Obviously we have to be better. They hit us in the mouth and scored points, so that’s their credit. The ones in my life. They just don’t feel. not good. “

When asked if there was a sense of embarrassment following a loss of this magnitude, Saleh replied, “Yes, obviously. It’s the NFL. You give up 50 points, it’s embarrassing. one game since 2017 against Dallas. A feeling of helplessness where you just watch, you try to understand something. I’ll be honest.

“We’re talking about adversity. Everyone was asking it. You can write this one down, it’s here. It comes from the coaches all the way down. The NFL doesn’t really give a steal [expletive] – excuse my language – in terms of programming. We have to line up the following week and for the 11th or 12th, whatever we have left. I know we have the right men in this locker room. I know we have the right people in this locker room. I know we will come back strong. But it has to work. “

New York allowed Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones to pass to 11 different receivers in the afternoon en route to the first 300-yard passing game of his career. On the ground, New England starter Damien Harris ran for 106 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per carry to accompany two touchdowns.

“There is always a time to tell the truth when you watch a movie,” Saleh said when asked if he was going to make any changes to the defense after the loss. “You still want to look, a, structurally if we were okay. Were there any mistakes. Was it structurally where, no matter what we did based on that call, were we going to be in the situation that we were or was it just a matter of execution.

“Once we get into the movie theater, go over it all, obviously check it out. I don’t want to give you big changes when structurally I think we were fine. I think most of the guys were doing everything. what is needed is one. So we will have a good idea after studying the film. “

The Jets have fallen to 1-5 during the season and will now return to MetLife Stadium and await the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

