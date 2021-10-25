SNP News: Attack on UK government calls for billions of Brexit Recovery Fund | Politics | News





SNP wants the fund to help households and businesses in the country and urges Rishi Sunak to create an emergency fund for families struggling with low income. SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, took the call amid continuing chaos as he saw companies in the transportation, hospitality and care sectors suffer from severe staff shortages. Store prices rose 0.4% in August compared to the previous month, according to the latest figures from the BRC and research group NielsenIQ.

This surge was due to a 0.6% increase in non-food prices, including a surge in the cost of electrical appliances.

Millions of families across the UK have also been hit with a £20 a week cut from their Universal Credit, and fears of higher energy rates and higher national insurance contributions since April.

Blackford was furious. “The UK is in a state of constant crisis under the control of Westminster. Conservative cuts and Brexit’s soaring costs are making families, businesses and the economy increasingly poor.

“The Prime Minister must use this budget to identify the Conservative Party’s burgeoning cost of living crisis, and to help the Conservatives mitigate the damage caused by cuts, regressive tax increases and Brexit.”

He added: “In the Tories, Britain suffers from some of the worst poverty and inequality in Northwest Europe, and labor poverty is at its highest this century.

“Rishi Sunak’s decision to cut Universal Credit, impose public sector pay freezes, increase national insurance and unlock the triple lock on pensions will put more families in trouble.

“It is essential that the UK government introduce an emergency package to boost household income and reverse rising poverty. Introducing a real living wage, ending pay freezes, withdrawing universal credit cuts, and providing energy payments to low-income households.

“As Brexit is ruining the economy, the Prime Minister must follow the lead of the EU and introduce the Brexit Recovery Fund to mitigate the damage that has already caused Scotland to cost billions of pounds.”

An investment of around £3 billion in education will be announced this week in the budget and will give people “more money and the skills they need to live,” said Sunak.

The Superintendent is expected to provide cash infusions to adults at a later date, as well as education after age 16.

He will also be announcing a quadruple tech bootcamp in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and nuclear.

“Our future economic success will depend on the education we provide to our children as well as the lifelong learning we provide to adults,” said Sunak.

“This £3 billion tech revolution builds on our jobs initiatives and will transform education after age 16, spreading opportunities across the UK and giving people the skills they need to make more money and make a living. .”

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “We are helping people acquire the skills they need to get great jobs.

“Our technology reforms and this additional investment will enable more people to continue improving their skills, retraining, and careers in advanced industries throughout their lives.”

