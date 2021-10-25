US Green Berets explain how they train Taiwanese troops for potential war





Amid increased Chinese pressure on Taiwan this month, US troops were reported to be Taiwanese forces. US special operations forces have been deployed overseas for decades to train partners to better defend themselves. The United States has not had an official military presence in Taiwan since 1979, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t helping it. Loading Something is loading.

In the first days of October, the Chinese military sent more than 150 planes, including bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons, to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, which is not an airspace. territorial but is still considered a provocation.

Amid this Chinese aggression, reports have emerged that US Army Special Forces and Marine Raider soldiers have deployed to Taiwan and have been working with their Taiwanese counterparts for at least last year.

The United States has not had an official military presence in Taiwan since 1979, when the United States officially recognized Beijing, but that does not mean that American commandos have not worked with Taiwanese troops over the years. years, although this formation has fluctuated with American policy towards Taiwan.

While training rotations are generally not disclosed, U.S. commandos have already deployed to the region to carry out foreign home defense or the training of allied or partner conventional and special operations forces, including those from Taiwan.

The secret weapon of Taiwanese US special operations soldiers during coastal defense operation as part of military exercise, September 16, 2021. Ceng Shou Yi / NurPhoto via Getty Images

When people think of special operations units, they think of door kickers who can perform the toughest operations in the toughest conditions. These units do this, but they’ve also mastered many other mission sets that are invaluable in peacetime, competition, and war.

Foreign home defense is one of them, and the Army Special Forces regiment has unparalleled expertise.

Foreign internal defense is the bread and butter of the Green Berets. During these overseas rotations, Green Beret teams work with and train their local counterparts, using their cultural knowledge and language skills to build relationships with their counterparts and ensure a smoother training experience.

By forming foreign units, the Green Berets build strong professional and personal relationships with the local unit and may capitalize on these relationships in the future.

“The FID is a component of the United States’ efforts to help our partners prevent lawlessness, insurgency and war in their own countries. The primary method we use to conduct the FID is to build partner capacity. military and paramilitary, ”Lino Miani, a former Special Military Forces Officer and president of the Combat Diver Foundation, told Insider.

Other units within the US Special Operations Command, such as the Marine Raiders, Navy SEALs, Air Commandos, and Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen, also have some foreign internal defense capability.

Taiwanese soldiers prepare grenade launchers, machine guns and tanks for exercise simulating a Chinese invasion, in Tainan, Taiwan, September 16, 2021. Ceng Shou Yi / NurPhoto via Getty Images

“We are very flexible and can use FID in a number of ways. For example, dive teams can literally put together whole new units with combat divers, and the next teams that can rotate around the country can continue this relationship. a former Green Beret told Insider.

Troops specializing in other methods of infiltration can do the same. “Freefall teams can train their guys in HALO [High Altitude Low Opening] and HAHO [High Altitude High Opening] ops, mobility teams can work with their vehicles etc. Added the former Green Beret, who requested anonymity due to ongoing work with the US government.

In the Indo-Pacific area of ​​operations, the 1st Special Forces Group, one of the seven Green Berets, is responsible for working with Taiwanese and regional partners and allies. The Green Berets assigned to the unit learn the cultural and linguistic nuances of the region in order to be more successful. Many also have ethnic ties to the region, which gives them another way to relate to the forces they train.

“It is these partners who will make it increasingly difficult for China to subvert their governments and their societies. This is both a complicating factor for Chinese designs and a deterrent. In many ways, the FID is placing more capability in more advanced locations, more sustainably, and for less money than what the United States could do with our own troops, ”added Miani, who is also CEO of Navisio Global LLC, an international security and business consulting firm.

Rotations like Taiwan’s are sometimes withheld to avoid international incidents or diplomatic fallout.

“SOCOM has a presence in more than 70 countries. Much of this is standard rotations in friendly countries with which we have had a strong relationship for decades,” said the former special forces operator. “Other rotations are taking place in countries where our presence would be better not to be announced for many different reasons, such as national opposition or fear of upsetting third countries which are the regional ‘best dogs’.”

A war with China A soldier launches a Javelin missile during a military exercise in southern Taiwan, May 30, 2019. SAM YEH / AFP via Getty Images

In a war with China, the Allied and Partner commando units that US Special Operations Forces have helped establish or train over the decades would be of benefit to the US military.

“China’s strategic geography depends on three rivers and a coastline. This strategic core is bounded by the US 7th Fleet on one side and by regions of ethnic minorities with varying degrees of historical hostility on the other three.” , said Miani, who served in the 1st. Special forces group.

“Any war between the United States and China will take place in this strategic periphery but will ultimately be waged to protect the core and ensure that the Chinese economy has access to the rest of the world,” Miani told Insider.

These partners and allies are all united in their desire to avoid an oppressive China on their doorstep that could upset regional peace. But in the event of conflict, they would be valuable allies and already ready to face Chinese forces thanks to their decades of training with American special operators.

Green Berets teams already present in countries in the region will also have a head start if fighting breaks out and could slow or distract Chinese forces, saving the United States and its allies precious time to deploy their forces. .

“The SF Regiment may be America’s most powerful tool to deflect Chinese divisions from this goal,” Miani said. “This will require the IDF in some areas to prevent Chinese conquests and unconventional wars in areas where China already has a hold.”

Stavros Atlamazoglou is a defense journalist specializing in special operations, a veteran of the Hellenic Army (national service with the 575th Marine Battalion and Army HQ) and a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

