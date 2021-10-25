US Marshals boss probed for office sex forcing underlings to do “homework”





A senior US Marshals official currently under investigation for allegedly sleeping with a junior colleague is now accused of pledging his graduate program duties to his subordinates, The Post has learned.

Several law enforcement sources have denounced the Marshals’ big shot as Andrew Smith, deputy director of the tactical operations division – while revealing more details about the alleged antics at the agency’s headquarters in Virginia.

The Marshals Service is investigating Smith for allegedly asking underlings to do his homework while attending a postgraduate program at Naval War College, according to sources and a letter reviewed by The Post.

The anonymous letter – signed by a “relevant colleague” – was sent to the Rhode Island college registrar’s office in June, a source familiar with the message said.

I am writing to let you know that a US Marshals Service employee and Naval War College student Andrew Smith is under internal investigation for assigning subordinates to complete classwork, which he submitted at Naval War College as his own job, the letter says.

Our agency mantra is Justice, Integrity, Service. If true, this claim is a total breach of integrity, he adds.

Smith is already facing an internal agency investigation for allegedly having sex with a coworker in his office in Arlington, Virginia, which has previously been reported by The Post.

New details on the alleged date reveal that Smith and the woman, described as a “senior” rank marshal, logged in late afternoon in July on a sofa in his office, the sources said.

Other Marshals employees who were outside Smith’s office – which has glass walls with frosted windows – reportedly heard the hot, heavy session and may have recorded it on their cellphones, according to police sources.

Internal Affairs has launched an investigation – and Smith has taken extended family sick leave, sources said. He is not expected to return to work until mid-November.

Several police sources denounced the Marshals official as Andrew Smith.REUTERS / Fred Prouser

In his post, Smith oversees Marshals crisis response programs and national security and emergency programs, according to an online flyer for a training presentation he was scheduled to give in January.

Sources say Smith is eligible for retirement next month and can dodge any discipline – and receive full retirement benefits – if he leaves the agency before the internal review is complete.

Current and former US Marshals have said it would be frowned upon if Smith – a member of the Senior Executive Service, the highest level of the Marshals Service – escaped the consequences of his alleged behavior.

Where is the justice when someone like Smith is allowed to run out of time and retire unscathed, while grassroots MPs accused of far less indiscretions are punished and fired with utter contempt? a law enforcement source lashed out at The Post.

Justice and integrity should have a standard for all from top to bottom and it should be a standard that Americans they [serve] are proud, they added.

Andrew Smith is eligible for retirement next month and can dodge any discipline, sources say. John Lamparski / Sipa USA

A former US Marshal echoed the sentiment.

The US Marshals Service appears to have a two-tier system for inflicting discipline, one for executives, one for grassroots. History shows that offending executives can retire instead of disciplinary action while the base faces stiffer penalties, they said.

If the facts here turn out to be true, the most serious consequences should apply, not only for the alleged conduct, but also for the betrayal of trust in upholding one of the three cornerstones of the legendary motto of the Agency, they added.

Marshals spokesman Drew Wade declined to comment on the specific allegations against Smith, merely saying that all credible allegations are under investigation and appropriate disciplinary action is taken, if that is is justified.

The Naval War College referred the questions to the marshals.

Smith could not be reached for comment.

A message sent to her work email address generated an automated response.

I’m out of the office on extended family sick leave due to return in mid-November, he says.

