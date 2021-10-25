A meat-eating STD that causes Beefy Red inflammation is spreading in the UK.





A report on Friday revealed that a once-rare carnivorous sexually transmitted disease is spreading across the UK.

According to data and experts cited by Birmingham Live, cases of donorosis causing thick ulcers that damage genital tissue have been steadily increasing since 2016 and are expected to increase in the region.

An unnamed female patient between the ages of 15 and 25 living in Southport was reported to have been diagnosed with donovanosis within the past 12 months. (SOA-AIDS Amsterdam)

Dr Datta, from MyHealthCare Clinic in London, said: “The numbers show that donor cards, previously thought to be limited to regions including India, Brazil and New Guinea, are becoming increasingly common on this coast.”

Health officials reported 30 sexually transmitted infections in the UK in 2019, but over the past two years they have warned that more infections may pose a risk to public health.

STDs are usually transmitted through unprotected sex, but rarely, through non-sexual skin-to-skin contact and through mothers to newborns.

According to Healthline.com, symptoms include “red bumps”, “skin damage” and “loss of genital tissue color.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, STDs are more common in India, Papua New Guinea, Central Australia, the Caribbean, and parts of South Africa.

A scientist uses a Petri dish with various bacteria, tissue and blood samples. Concept of pharmaceutical research on antibiotics, treatment of diseases with DNA enhancing drugs. close-up macro move

Treatment of the disease requires long-term treatment, including antibiotics.

