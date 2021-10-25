Croats can now travel to the United States for business and tourism purposes without a visa





Croatian citizens will no longer need a visa to travel to the United States for purposes such as business or tourism, as the latter’s authorities have confirmed that Croats can now enter the United States visa-free, as soon as they get approval through the Electronic Travel Authorization System (ESTA).

The recent move was revealed by a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Zagreb, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“That day has come! Congratulations to Croatia on officially joining the Visa Waiver Program. If you are planning to travel to the United States for business or leisure, you must complete an ESTA application form, ”the embassy said in its press release.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also welcomed the decision.

“We have fulfilled all the criteria and achieved a strategic objective for the benefit of Croatian citizens. As a result, we are opening a new page in relations, strengthening our partnership and creating the preconditions for greater economic cooperation and investment, ”Plenkovi stressed in this regard.

At the same time, Interior Minister Davor Boinovi stressed that Croatia must meet very demanding criteria to become a member of the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) as he considers finalizing such a program as an important achievement. for the Croats.

Croatia joined the VWP on September 28, after US officials confirmed that the Balkan country meets all the criteria to become the newest member of the program.

At the time, it was reported that Croats would be allowed to travel visa-free to the United States for business or tourism purposes with only travel authorization from December 1, 2021. However, the process was finalized earlier. than expected, and on October 23, Croatian citizens can travel visa-free to the United States.

The US VWP, managed by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State, is designed to allow travelers from other countries, now 40 countries, to enter the United States for the purposes of travel and business for a total of 90 visa-free days.

However, countries must meet several conditions to be able to participate in this program. Among the conditions that other territories must fulfill also include the fight against terrorism, the law, border management, immigration, as well as the percentage of non-immigrant visa refusals which should be less than 3%.

The US Department of Homeland Security has urged all travelers to apply for ESTA as soon as possible. The ESTA application is valid for two years.

