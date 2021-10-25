Former envoy: the United States “failed” to build a democratic Afghanistan





The former special representative for reconciliation in Afghanistan said on Sunday that the United States had failed to build a democratic Afghanistan after two decades of fighting in the country.

I think that with regard to terrorism, we have largely achieved this objective. On the issue of building a democratic Afghanistan – I think this – it has not come to fruition. The struggle continues, Zalmay Khalilzad told CBS Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation.

The Talibs are a reality of Afghanistan. We did not defeat them. In fact, they were advancing on the battlefield even as we negotiated with them. And if we negotiated with them, it is because militarily things were not going as well as we would have liked. We were losing ground every year, deplores the former US envoy to Afghanistan.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark MilleyMark MilleyPoll: Tight New Hampshire Senate race Republicans need promotion to be “paper tigers” We left Afghanistan but the consequences are just beginning to happen failure. “

Fmr. US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad told @marbrennan that the US had “failed” to build a democratic Afghanistan, “the struggle continues,” he said. pic.twitter.com/EEuWrm2UtM

Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 24, 2021

Khalilzad explained that for the United States to reverse the Taliban’s progress in Afghanistan, it was going to take a lot more effort.

Khalilzad’s remarks come less than a week since he stepped down as the US Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan. In his first TV interview since his resignation, he said he would have liked to see a negotiated settlement before the United States pulled out of Afghanistan.

He explained that the United States has spoken with the Taliban and has reached a set of agreements with them, some of which have not been publicly disclosed.

Khalilzad explained that while the Americans may not be happy with the way the evacuation out of Afghanistan was handled, he thinks they should at least be relieved that the war in Afghanistan is over.

The burden has been reduced, as we have achieved the devastating goal of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan, he said.

The Biden administration has come under heavy criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for a messy and chaotic exit from the country that culminated in a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members. President BidenJoe BidenGrant Woods, longtime friend of McCain and former Arizona AG, dies at 67 Sanders over Medicare spending envelope expansion: “It doesn’t come out” result.

The United States continues to evacuate Americans and others from the country, although Khalilzad admitted he was not sure how many Americans remained in Afghanistan.

“I think it’s very likely it will be in the hundreds, but we don’t know. The truth is, we don’t know,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/578206-former-envoy-us-did-not-succeed-in-building-democratic-afghanistan

