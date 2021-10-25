Public ‘excluded’ from UK Parliament amid pandemic, but banquet allowed – POLITICO





Click play to hear this article

Parliamentarians and transparency activists in London are concerned that citizens are being excluded from the British Parliament six weeks after most of the coronavirus restrictions in Westminster were lifted, despite banquet events being allowed to resume.

Currently, the general public is not permitted to enter Parliament unless accompanied by a member of Parliament or arrange a pre-booked tour. Most of them are paid. Non-Pass holders are not permitted to observe the commons in public galleries or attend selected committee hearings.

However, parliamentary officials have noted that a public ban still remains, despite the fact that banquet receptions hosted by lobbyists and charities can continue at Westminster Palace.

Eighty people take off their masks and watch the awards ceremony take place in a random crowd, but journalists without passports are not allowed to enter. Congress shouldn’t be about parties, it’s about transparency and democracy.

Chris Bryant, Labor MP and Chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, said the system was crazy for POLITICO.

As one senior Conservative party said: We can bring up to six guests to a meeting, but if you pay an annual fee there is no limit or very high.

At the start of the pandemic, physical attendance in Congress was limited, and members of parliament were able to participate virtually, but these measures were lifted in the summer.

There is now no limit to the number of members who can sit in Parliament and there is no obligation to wear a mask. The UK has been criticized for fighting a growing number of cases.

Ruth Smith, a former Labor lawmaker who now heads the Censorship Index campaign group, said he feared “an unintended drift to a two-track system that would exclude the public from previously accessible congressional proceedings.”

While acknowledging the difficulty of complying with public health guidelines, she warned that a democratic flaw could arise that would allow people to gain access through official channels denied access to the public.

A congressional spokesperson said: Currently, limited public access to the gallery and options are being developed for congressional meetings where it is safe to facilitate this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/public-excluded-from-uk-parliament-in-wake-of-pandemic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos