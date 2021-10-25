STI rates at their highest in US as Covid dominates healthcare funding | US News





Health officials in the United States are concerned about how to divert key resources to tackle a rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that now continues despite social restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic and is now in its sixth consecutive year of increase.

America has continuously fought rising rates of STIs before the pandemic, one of many poor public health outcomes in the United States, despite massive health care spending. But, following an artificial drop in STI rates during the Covid-19 pandemic, STI rates are on the rise again as health funds are still allocated to fight the pandemic.

All told, ultimately STI rates are at their highest in American history and this has continued throughout the pandemic so far, the National Executive Director said. Coalition of STD Directors (NCSD) David C. Harvey.

Experts have called the rebound in STI cases and a predicted increase in infections the result of a perfect storm of slow STI testing, behavioral changes as pandemic restrictions are lifted nationwide, and lingering problems around STI education, declining condom use and weak public health infrastructure.

The increases in STIs also reflect socially uneven trends in health outcomes, with communities of color and southern states disproportionately affected by the increase in STIs and its consequences.

Conclusion: STIs have gone nowhere and they will come back right away. There’s no reason to think we won’t bounce back right away from what we saw before the pandemic, said Dr. Ina Parks, a University of California professor at the San Francisco School of Medicine and author of Strange Bedfellows, a book on STIs.

Although neglected, the STI crisis presents a serious public health problem.

STIs, when left untreated, can have long-term health consequences, including infertility, cancer, birth defects and even death. Regular testing, at least once a year for sexually active people, along with key preventative strategies such as condom use, limitation of sexual partners, and partner-to-partner testing, are even more critical given that many STIs may appear asymptomatic.

For many health epidemics, including STIs, the pandemic has complicated the ability of U.S. doctors to diagnose and treat patients. Many sexual health clinics that normally screen patients closed at the start of the pandemic, with four out of five clinics suspending services or shutting down completely according to an NCSD survey.

In addition, routine health care has been suspended as hospitals were – and in some cases remain – overwhelmed with coronavirus cases, further limiting testing and treatment. Contact tracers used to track infections like chlamydia, gonorrhea and other STIs and STI test kits have also been drastically reduced and diverted to help pandemic efforts.

There has been a massive disruption in our ability to test and treat in America and that has exacerbated and made the problem worse, Harvey said.

Changes in sexual behavior as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted across the country have also resulted in increased rates of STIs. As Park noted, people who previously restricted casual sex during the pandemic continued to engage in pre-pandemic behaviors, but this time around with STI testing efforts being held back due to the pandemic.

A lot of my patients would sort of change their vaccine status on their dating app to try and get their partners to have sex, Park said.

America also has a poor health care infrastructure to facilitate sufficient amounts of STI testing and treatment, noted Park and Harvey. STI prevention is continually underfunded, with CDC’s budget on STI prevention declining by 40% since 2003 after adjusting for inflation.

we did not keep [up] with the necessary investments in public health prevention programs that we need to make in order to educate the public about their risks of sexually transmitted infections, Harvey said.

STI screening also remains obsolete. When it comes to investing in extensive online testing that would make STI detection more accessible, the United States still lags behind, with sparse online testing systems in place. While telemedicine has broadened STI detection slightly, accessibility barriers such as cost make it an imperfect option, Park noted.

We are one of the richest and technologically advanced countries in the world and we could leverage both of these strengths to better respond to the STI epidemic, Park said.

Additionally, Park and Harvey attributed the increase to chronic sexual health issues in the United States. Many people have a limited understanding of STIs given the lack of sexual health education in the United States. Condom use, a critical part of STI prevention, is also declining among already low rates, according to Park, especially among young people who are having sex for the first time. Park also noted that the increased use of the HIV prevention drug PReP has led to a decrease in other preventive measures such as condom use despite the fact that PReP does not protect against other infections.

Amid the rise in STIs, the federal government is taking action to increase funding and create a comprehensive plan around STD screening and treatment. In 2020, Congress increased funding for STI prevention by $ 3.5 million, a historic amount given continued declines. Health officials also created the first-ever National STI Strategic Plan, to which Park contributed, which would outline how to improve sexual health nationwide between 2021 and 2025.

But Harvey warns that a coordinated effort by national health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is needed to combat the waning STI crisis.

In the absence of a massive national effort and increased funding, we will continue to see an increase in sexually transmitted infections, unfortunately, said Harvey.

