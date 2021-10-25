Covid News Live: UK Coronavirus Infection Rate Surprisingly High





A leading virology expert advising the UK government said the UK’s incidence of COVID-19 has been alarmingly high and has reached unacceptable levels.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: Compared to most other Western European countries.

He said the elements included in Plan B, such as the mandatory use of face masks and telecommuting guidelines, were reasonably explained and did not need to be very disturbing.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said last week that new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street said there is still room in the NHS and Plan B will only be activated under significant pressure.

Points latest update 1635154062 Frontline NHS staff should be vaccinated, virus expert says.

JCVI’s Jeremy Brown told Sky News that health care workers should be vaccinated as a matter of professional pride.

He said: If front-line NHS staff treat patients and meet with the general public, they should be vaccinated. Vaccinations are professional and safe.

He said he would not answer the question of whether employees would have to lose their jobs if they were not vaccinated, but added:

I’m sure there are reasonable exceptions where someone hasn’t been vaccinated, or who doesn’t need to change roles, but usually it’s a matter of professional pride and role if you’re dealing with patients on a regular basis. .

Tom Batchelor25 October 2021 10:27

1635153342 No need to reduce the interval between vaccinations, Professor JCVI

Jeremy Brown, professor of respiratory medicine at University College London Hospitals, who is a member of the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunization, said that, as some proposals suggest, the booster-jab interval is six months. said that reducing it to 5 months is not absolutely necessary. As winter approaches, to maximize immunity

When asked if the gap should be reduced, Professor Brown told Sky News:

The problem with boosters was to make sure that boosters occur when the vaccine’s efficacy has decreased to some extent. As long as possible, and the difference makes the difference.

He added that about 8 million people are currently eligible for booster shots and 5 million have been vaccinated.

If the interval is reduced, the additional 3 million people who need boosters (the most vulnerable) risk delaying rather than actually getting them on time.

Tom Batchelor25 October 2021 10:15

1635152502 Australian picnic protests against vaccine passports

In Melbourne, Australia, outside the UK, protesters outraged over the use of vaccine passports were having a picnic on the streets, making an explicit attempt to avoid having to go to a restaurant that needed proof that they were stabbed.

As the video shows a cafe across the street that is crowded with customers, it wasn’t clear how the small demo had an impact.

Tom Batchelor25 October 2021 10:01

1635151962UK Could Face Another Closed Christmas, Scientist Claims

Professor Openshaw said the UK is facing another Christmas lockdown unless stricter measures to combat COVID-19 are implemented immediately with the launch of the vaccine.

A scientist at Imperial College London told the BBC on Saturday morning. I am very afraid that another Christmas will be closed if we do not act soon.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also warned that vaccines alone cannot save the world from the epidemic.

Spokesperson Margaret Harris said: The problem is to focus on one thing. We really need to do something different.

Tom Batchelor25 October 2021 09:52

1635151165 Scottish Vaccine Passport Fraud, Suspicion of Abuse of Bar Staff

The first weekend of implementation of the Scottish Vaccine Passport scheme was a ruthless disaster, the hospitality group claimed.

The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) found that its employees faced unbearable levels of abuse and that visits were reduced by as much as 40 percent in some locations.

We are urging the Scottish government to withdraw the plan, which has been in force since 18 October.

A full vaccination certificate is required to enter nightclubs and mass events as part of the Scottish government’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus and increase vaccination.

The move was technically effective October 1st, but an 18-day grace period was announced due to backlash from the affected industry and issues with the new app.

Tom Batchelor25 October 2021 09:39

1635150462 What is Plan B?

Ministers have been instructed by senior scientific advisers to begin preparations for the rapid deployment of coronavirus measures amid rising infection and hospitalization rates.

Plan B, an emergency plan prepared by the government minister, makes face masks compulsory in some settings and asks people to work from home again.

Vaccine passports may be introduced in some places.

Here’s more details on what Plan B entails.

Tom Batchelor Oct 25, 2021 09:27

1635150102 Vaccines and testing are key to making Christmas great, says Javid.

Sajid Javid was asked on LBC radio if he thought Christmas was safe.

The Minister of Health said: I think everyone has a role to play in this work as long as we do what we all have to do.

We all want a fantastic Christmas and we can ensure that by going out and getting vaccinated.

There are 5 million people who have never been vaccinated yet, and we basically have to tell them that they need to get vaccinated not only to protect themselves, but to protect their loved ones and do their part. There are also other sensible behaviors we can all have in the months to come.

As it gets darker and colder and you will be spending more time indoors, you should think about hand hygiene and getting checked out regularly. Especially if you meet someone who is more vulnerable… maybe an elderly relative or someone – I’m sure it will be a wonderful Christmas if we can do all of this.

Tom Batchelor25 October 2021 09:21

1635149742 Mixed picture of benefits of mandatory jab for medical staff, says NHS senior official.

Dr. Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Alliance, said essential vaccines for NHS staff may encourage staff to poke, but risk exacerbating recruitment problems.

She told Times Radio: We’ve talked to our members about this, and it’s a bit of a mixed picture, as most agree that, in some way, making vaccines compulsory could be very helpful in making sure more people get vaccinated.

But on the other hand, if some people decide they’re going to have an incredibly tough winter without wanting a vaccine that can lead to staffing and retention problems.

It can be incredibly difficult if you start losing employees during this period, so that’s a real balance.

Tom Batchelor25 October 2021 09:15

