Cheniere bets on Chinese demand for US gas exports





Asian demand for natural gas is expected to drive growth in the LNG industry for “decades to come” even as the world reduces its dependence on hydrocarbons, one of America’s largest fuel exporters has predicted.

Anatol Feygin, commercial director of Cheniere Energy, said the company plans to approve the $ 7 billion expansion of its liquefied natural gas facility in Texas next year to meet growing demand for LNG cargoes in China and Japan, which pushed gas prices to record highs.

“We believe that Asia is the growth engine of our industry for LNG demand for decades to come, and China is the centerpiece,” said Feygin.

Cheniere’s investment in Texas is one of many new LNG projects in the United States to be approved as companies rush to increase their supply.

The vote of confidence in the long-term demand for super-cooled fuel signals a rare area of ​​potential growth for the oil and gas industry, which is otherwise under pressure to deplete its assets as the world shifts to cleaner fuels.

To achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the International Energy Agency forecast that demand for natural gas would peak in the late 2020s and fall by more than 5% per year in the 2030s. In this scenario, no new gas field is needed and many LNG facilities currently under construction or in planning are unnecessary, according to the IEA.

Global LNG trade would peak in “the mid-2020s,” but demand will continue to increase until at least 2030 in countries like China where gas will replace coal, the agency said.

While coal is still by far the largest source of power generation in China, the government has invested heavily in national gas infrastructure as part of a first phase of Beijing’s efforts to tackle air pollution and achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2060.

“The infrastructure commitment that China takes from a capital investment, but also from a policy and regulatory point of view for gas, is very important,” Feygin said, adding that Chinese demand alone had the potential to “double” Cheniere’s business.

A pioneer in US liquefied gas exports, Houston-based Cheniere signed the first-ever long-term contract to supply US LNG to China in 2018. -for-tat rates on everything from gas to musical instruments.

Cheniere this week signed its second long-term supply contract in China, a 13-year agreement with a subsidiary of Chinese ENN Natural Gas. The deal came as another US exporter, Venture Global LNG, revealed it had signed three long-term supply agreements with state-owned Sinopec, which will more than double Chinese gas imports. American natural.

European buyers had historically signed similar deals, but they were unlikely to want such long-term contracts given “uncertainty” about the speed of the hydrocarbon transition, Feygin said. Nonetheless, he predicted that they would still need a “medium term” supply.

“Europe will in fact have a very robust demand for imported gas in the 2020s and 2030s, driven by the displacement of more polluting fuels, [and] the symbiosis that we think we will see in the decades to come between natural gas and renewable energies, ”he said.

