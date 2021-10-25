‘A true dark day for drivers’ as gasoline prices hit all-time highs in the UK | business news





Gasoline prices hit all-time highs across the UK, which the RAC describes as “a true dark day for drivers.”

In data reported by the RAC/Experian Catalist on Monday morning, the average daily price per liter on Sunday was 142.94p, which is independent of the government-reported weekly average historical price.

The previous record was 142.48p in April 2012.

Diesel reached 146.50pa liters on Sunday. This is still 1.43p short of the all-time high of 147.93p in April 2012.

According to RAC Fuel Watch, unleaded prices surged from 114.5p per liter in October 2020 to 28p per liter, adding £15 to filling a 55-liter family car.

This is because global oil prices continue to rise as benchmark Brent crude rose 56 cents (0.7%) to $86.09 a barrel following Friday’s 1.1% gain.

RAC Fuel Spokesperson Simon Williams said: “Today is a very dark day for drivers and a day we hope we will never see again after the high prices in April 2012. This will hit many household budgets and will undoubtedly have a cascading effect. for a wider economy.

“The biggest question right now is where does the price stop and what is the price of gasoline? It’s very easy to see the average price go up to 150p per liter once oil reaches $100 a barrel.

“Many people aren’t driving as much as they did in the past due to the pandemic, but drivers are more reliant on cars now than they were a few years ago, and many say they don’t have a choice. But drive.

Why are gasoline prices so high in the UK?

The main reason is the surge in crude oil prices around the world, but this is not the only factor affecting gasoline prices in the UK.

In September the UK switched to E10 gasoline as part of its green effort. This means that the lead-free bio content has increased from 5% ethanol to 10%.

RAC figures show that ethanol is more expensive than gasoline and adds about a penny per liter.

This could be even higher, as the price of ethanol has risen by 52% since E10 was introduced. The sum of the bio and gasoline components in each liter is about 50p.

Then various taxes are added to that cost. The tariff is 57.95pa liters and the VAT is now almost 24p. Of course, VAT applies on top of all other factors in the price of gasoline, including tariffs and retail margins.

Since April 2020, retailers have increased their average margin per liter by 2p, from about 5.5p per liter to 7.5pa liter.

During the UK’s first lockdown last year, the amount of gasoline sold at pumps plummeted when most people stayed at home. Retailers, especially small independent retailers, are now trying to balance their books.

“There is a risk that low-income people who have to drive to work will seriously struggle to find additional funds for the much-needed gasoline.

“We are urging the government to temporarily reduce VAT to ease the burden on gas stations and return the amount the largest retailers produce per liter of gasoline to pre-pandemic levels.”

The gasoline situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon, with analysts forecasting Brent prices to remain high for the rest of the year.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that Brent will hit $90 a barrel by the end of 2021, blaming a rebound in Asian demand as the pandemic resumes.

Elsewhere, India and France are also among the recent record highs. As in the UK, heavy fuel taxes have inflated gasoline prices.

According to the RAC, taxes in the UK account for 57% of the average retail price for a liter of gasoline.

AA said higher gasoline prices could cause more drivers to consider switching to electric vehicles, and that electricity bills could be as low as 4.5p per kWh at peak at home.

“Whether it’s up to oil producers, market speculators, national taxes or retailers struggling to balance margins, record pump prices should mean it’s time for drivers to switch to fuel,” said Luke Bosdet, the organization’s fuel spokesperson. electric.

“Many of the poor drivers now face the daily toll to drive in the city. There is no way out. Reducing other consumer spending, perhaps even heating or even food, is going back to maintaining cars that keep them working. This is the road.”

