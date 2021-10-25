Orthodox Patriarch hospitalized at start of 12-day visit to US





Greek Orthodox officials claim spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians was hospitalized in Washington on the first full day of a planned 12-day visit to the United States and will stay overnight there

By Associated Press

24 October 2021, 18:34

3 minutes to read

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterSend this article

WASHINGTON – The spiritual leader of 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide was hospitalized in Washington on Sunday on the first full day of a planned 12-day visit to the United States and will stay overnight, said the Greek Archdiocese Orthodox of America.

The archdiocese said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was preparing to leave for a service at St. Sophia Cathedral in the nation’s capital when he was not feeling well due to the long flight and the full schedule of events upon his arrival.

His doctor advised him to rest and be very careful, “going to George Washington University Hospital for observation, according to the Archdiocese, later Sunday said the Patriarch was feeling well and should be released on Monday.

Bartholomew, 81, has an extensive program covering religious, political and environmental issues. Its schedule includes a Monday meeting with President Joe Biden and various ceremonial and interfaith gatherings.

The Patriarch is considered the first of his equals in the Eastern Orthodox hierarchy, which gives him the importance but not the power of a Catholic pope.

Making the last of several trips to the country during his 30-year tenure, Bartholomew is expected to address concerns ranging from the ongoing restructuring of the American church to the status of his church in his native Turkey.

Bartholomew is set to receive an honorary degree from the University of Notre Dame on Thursday at an event highlighting efforts to improve Orthodox-Catholic ties, centuries after the two churches broke decisively in 1054 amid disputes over theology and papal claims of supremacy.

Just as its influence is limited in Turkey, it is also limited in the Eastern Orthodox Communion, rooted in Eastern Europe and the Middle East with a global diaspora. Much of the fellowship is found in national churches which are independently governed, with the Ecumenical Patriarch having only symbolic significance, although he directly oversees the Greek Orthodox and some other jurisdictions.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which has around 100 million members, notably asserted its independence and influence and rejected Bartholomew’s 2019 recognition of the independence of the Orthodox churches in Ukraine, where the Patriarch of Moscow still claims sovereignty. .

In addition to his scheduled meetings with senior US officials, Bartholomew also plans to hold a door opening ceremony at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the New York National Shrine, which was built to replace a church. parish church destroyed during September 11. attacks and to commemorate those killed at the nearby World Trade Center.

A 2017 Pew Research Center report found that there were approximately 200 million Eastern Orthodox in the world. He brought about 1.8 million Orthodox to the United States, including almost half of these Greek Orthodox.

The Associated Press’s religious coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment via The Conversation US. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/orthodox-patriarch-hospitalized-start-12-day-us-visit-80757882 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos