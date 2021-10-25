CMA Begins Investigation into Motorolas Airwave Network





Motorola Solutions Inc.s (Motorola) Airwave network is an infrastructure and service that enables police, fire departments and first responders to securely communicate with each other as first responders work in the field.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) decision to initiate a market study was a consultation held in July 2021 that raised concerns about the impact of Motorola’s dual role as owners of companies that currently provide mobile wireless networks (Airwave). is according to solution) and the planned new Emergency Services Network (ESN) rollout.

After the CMA reviews the evidence gathered and reviews the responses to this consultation, an independent group will now investigate the sector and determine if there are any issues and, if so, come up with an appropriate solution. The CMA is concerned that the market for supplying mobile wireless networks, used by all emergency services in the UK, may not work, providing more expensive services to customers and ultimately taxpayers. Here’s why:

In the Airwave network price negotiations, the information provided to the Ministry of Home Affairs is insufficient, especially in relation to the project and associated costs required to maintain and refresh the current network. As a result, the importance of the Airwave network for public safety in the UK has left the Ministry of Interior weak bargaining power and cannot achieve value for money.

Motorola’s dual role gives Motorola an incentive to delay or favorably shape the ESN’s launch, given the significant benefits it currently derives from operating its Airwave network.

Andrea Coscelli, CEO of CMA, said:

Motorola, the only provider of critical mobile wireless network services used by emergency services, was concerned that Motorola could monetize its location, costing taxpayers money.

We are referencing this market for a full investigation so that we can thoroughly investigate these concerns and, if necessary, take action to address them.

The Airwave network was commissioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2000 and the contract was due to end in December 2019. At this point, the network was to be closed and replaced by ESN, a new secure communication solution using commercial 4G mobile. network.

Motorola played a dual role by purchasing the Airwave network in February 2016, two months after it had signed a contract with the government to provide software for ESN. The merger has been approved by the CMA in part due to the general expectation that the Airwave network will be shut down by 2019.

