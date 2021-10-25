US deeply alarmed by reports of military coup in Sudan





The senior US envoy for the Horn of Africa took to Twitter on Monday to express concern over reports of a military coup in Sudan targeting the country’s fragile transitional government.

Reports from the country suggest a coordinated military offensive to shut down the internet in Khartoum, arrest key politicians and raids on broadcasting companies. A Reuters witness described members of the country’s military and rapid support paramilitary forces stationed in the streets of the capital.

The country’s military forces have reportedly placed Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok under house arrest and urged him to support the coup. The Umma Party, the country’s largest political party, has called on the population to take to the streets to counter the military, the Associated Press reported.

People gather as fire and smoke are seen on the streets of Kartoum, Sudan, amid reports of a coup on October 25, 2021. (RASD SUDAN NETWORK via REUTERS)

The BBC reported that Khartoum airport is closed and international flights have been suspended.

Jeffery Feltman, seen here in 2011, said he was “deeply alarmed” by reports of a military coup in Sudan. (JOSEPH EID / AFP via Getty Images) (JOSEPH EID / AFP via Getty Images)

A takeover by the military, backed by conservative Islamists, would be a major setback for Khartoum, which has struggled with a transition to democracy since longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by protests mass in 2019. There was a failed coup attempt. last month.

Protesters shout slogans as they rally to support the current civilian government during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Mahmoud Hjaj / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Jeffery Feltman, the US envoy, had just visited the country in an attempt to calm tensions, Bloomberg reported.

Feltman said in the tweet released by the State Department’s Office for African Affairs that a coup “would contravene the Constitutional Declaration and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people.”

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (left) walks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (second from left) during their meeting at Al Ittihadiyah Palace in Cairo, Egypt, September 18, 2019 (Photo by the Egyptian presidency). / Document / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

He called the development “totally unacceptable” and said any “change in the strength of the transitional government endangers US aid”.

Under Hamdok and the transitional council, Sudan slowly emerged from years of international pariah status under al-Bashir. The country was removed from the list of US terrorist-supporting states in 2020, opening the door to much-needed international loans and investment.

The United States provided about $ 337 million to support Sudan’s transitional government following the removal of Al Bashir, according to the National, a United Arab Emirates newspaper. The outlet reported that Feltman’s trip to the country on Saturday was his second in less than a month, highlighting “the level of engagement and concern” over a military takeover in Khartoum.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

